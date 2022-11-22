ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
Parade of Lights to livestream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can...
Watecha Bowl honors Native American Heritage Month with a free meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–While many are celebrating the holiday today, not everyone is taking the same traditional approach. One local restaurant gave back to the community in honor of Native American Heritage Month. People made their way to the Watecha Bowl today to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with...
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
Power outage, crash and Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Thanksgiving. Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Around 2,500 Xcel Energy customers started Thanksgiving Day without power after a hit-and-run crash along 26th Street in eastern Sioux Falls. One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar...
DTSF Parade of Lights: Map and what you need to know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights will kick off on Friday, November 25, running down Phillips Ave. from 13th St. to 5th. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and with the event drawing crowds in years past, it is advisable to get your place ahead of time.
Watecha Bowl gives back

November isn’t just about one holiday. In fact, what first started out as a push for a day of recognition of the significant contributions that Indigenous Peoples have made to the establishment and growth of the U.S., has now grown into a month-long recognition known as Native American Heritage Month.
‘Christmas at the Castle’ has its tree

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The centerpiece of Christmas at the Castle has arrived at Sanford Children’s Hospital. A transport crew hauling a 40-foot Christmas tree navigated the streets of Sioux Falls Tuesday, delivering the oversized Black Hills Spruce to Sanford Children’s Hospital. “If we can bring...
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
Celebrating the holidays with warm meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holidays are a time when people gather together with those they love, typically around a large meal. But with inflation, those holiday diners are being harder for local families to put on the table. As inflation has continued to rise, Feeding South Dakota’s mobile...
Put down the turkey and pick up the lights!

On today’s show we helped kick off the Christmas holiday by helping you figure out what to do after your post-turkey haze wears off. First things first, put the lights on the tree!! We showed you exactly how to do it just like a pro on today’s show.
Pride member reflects on previous parade experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– For the first time ever, the Pride of the Dakotas marching band will be showcasing their talents at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In just a couple of days, South Dakota State University students will be sharing their pride on the streets of New York City.
The journey continues for Skylar McCaulley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Back in August of 2021, Skylar McCaulley suffered a severe brain bleed which led to several surgeries, 51 days in the ICU then time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln. Now a year later, his recovery continues and he is starting back up from where...
Union Gospel Mission serves Thanksgiving meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many of us gathered around the dinner table today with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving. For those unable to do that, one organization offered a space for people to to share a warm meal. From turkey to mashed potatoes to plenty of desserts,...
Midwest Supercross set to take flight in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supercross is set to make its return to Sioux Falls. Midwest Supercross expects to stuff the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend. The event has called Sioux Falls home for five years, but got its start two decades ago in Brookings.
Holiday in style at Buckle in The Empire Mall

If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you spread some extra special cheer with your holiday gift giving this year, you don’t need to look any further than Buckle at the Empire Mall. Brittany recently stopped by and found out that whether you’re looking for country...
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023

BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
