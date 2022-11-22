ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Florida Senate President outlines so-called voter-supported 'conservative agenda'

By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSgNb_0jKLFXMp00
New Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, outlined priorities Tuesday.
Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday.

Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental rights and a state wildlife corridor, address workforce housing and respond to Hurricane Ian, which caused massive damage in her Southwest Florida district.


“We each have a responsibility to the voters who elected us,” Passidomo said. “And those voters overwhelmingly support the conservative agenda of fiscal responsibility, protecting parents’ rights, honoring the dignity of work, and expanding education opportunities for our students. That will drive our work for the next two years.”

The organization session included swearing in lawmakers, in addition to Passidomo and new House Speaker Paul Renner taking the gavels.

Passidomo called Renner a “great partner, describing him as “a quiet and thoughtful man with unquestionable integrity.”

She also praised Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appeared in the House and Senate during the session, saying “we are grateful for your leadership.”


Senate Republicans added four seats in the Nov. 8 elections to give them a 28-12 “supermajority” that procedurally will prevent Democrats from being able to slow down or block legislation.

Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican who defeated incumbent Democrat Loranne Ausley in this month’s election, seconded Passidomo’s nomination as president Tuesday and said lawmakers will work to expand vocational opportunities, address the cost of living for first responders and work against “cancel culture that rejects the foundational roles of faith and family.”

Simon said lawmakers don’t have “just a mandate, but a responsibility to preserve access to the American Dream.”

Passidomo took over as president as abortion opponents chanted “baby lives matter” and “protection at conception” in the Capitol’s fourth-floor rotunda.


Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, said Democrats await Passidomo’s proposals about workforce housing and the wildlife corridor, but otherwise will “fight back as much and as hard as we can” against the conservative agenda.

Book, who became leader in 2021, was installed for another two years during a ceremony Monday.

Speaking to reporters later after Tuesday’s session, Passidomo said lawmakers will wait to make any abortion changes until after the Florida Supreme Court acts on a challenge to a new state law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Everybody knows my position on the exception for rape and incest,” Passidomo said. “I wanted to get that in the bill. When we did the 15 weeks, it didn't get in the bill. But there's really nothing to do until the Supreme Court rules.”


Passidomo, a New Jersey native who entered the House in 2010 and was first elected to the Senate in 2016, is the third woman to lead the chamber.

Addressing former Senate President Toni Jennings, who held the powerful office from 1996 to 2000 and gave the opening benediction on Tuesday, Passidomo said she was “honored and humbled to carry on the strong legacy of women leadership in the Florida Senate.”

Tuesday’s largely ceremonial session returned much of the pageantry that was lost when new leaders and lawmakers took office two years ago. At that time, the Capitol was closed to the public because of COVID-19.

With the Senate seating gallery nearly full, new lawmakers mingled Tuesday on the floor with family members and former legislators.

Also unlike two years ago, lawmakers aren’t facing the prospects of financial fallout from the pandemic. With unemployment down, the state’s coffers are flush with federal stimulus money and higher-than-expected tax revenues.


During her address to the Senate, Passidomo, who is working on legislation that would tie financial incentives to mixed-use housing, connected workforce housing with inflation.

“If our workers don't have safe and affordable places to live and raise their families, we will not be able to recruit and retain the workforce we need in the Sunshine State,” Passidomo said.

Passidomo also emphasized the wildlife corridor, which is planned as a network of about 17 million acres of greenspace, including about 10 million acres of conservation lands, running up the center of the state.

Passidomo said her goal is to expand the corridor to include a trail network.

“I believe that 50 years from now our children and grandchildren will say that the greatest thing the Florida Legislature did in the 2020s was the creation of the wildlife corridor and the preservation of millions of acres of farmland and ranch land for conservation,” Passidomo said. “It will be our Central Park.”

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Badger Project

Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter...
WISCONSIN STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
832
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy