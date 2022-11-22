Read full article on original website
Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles
Connecticut launches campaign to recruit new state healthcare workers as both government and private sector struggle to fill jobs. The post Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Lamont announces Commissioner for next term's Connecticut Department of Transportation
CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday his plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation when he begins his second term in office. Eucalitto will succeed Joseph Giulietti, who will leave state service in January. “Garrett has the bold vision and...
ctexaminer.com
Deputy Steps up as Giulietti Steps Down as Transportation Commissioner
HARTFORD – At a Wednesday press conference at Union Station in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti would be stepping down, leaving Garrett Eucalitto to accomplish the administration’s goals of safety and sustainability with considerable additional funding, but a shortage of staff to carry out the work.
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
CT essential worker bonuses on Monday’s special session agenda
In a special session Monday, the CT General Assembly will also address an extension of the gas tax holiday and additional energy assistance.
New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here
Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
CT essential workers waiting to learn if they’ll receive $1,000 bonuses are stuck in a debate between Gov. Ned Lamont, businesses and labor.
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
New Haven unveils statue design that will replace Christopher Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
zip06.com
NBPS Student-Led Campaign Benefits Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer
NORTH BRANFORD - Being caring citizens who take action in their communities to help the lives of others is part of the mission of North Branford Public Schools (NBPS) and the vision of our graduates. Throughout the year, and especially during the holiday season, students participate in a number of community service and awareness campaigns to meet this goal.
wshu.org
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
ctexaminer.com
Stratford Housing Authority Votes to Prohibit Open Carry of Firearms
STRATFORD – The city’s Housing Authority commissioners passed a policy on Monday prohibiting the open carry of firearms on the authority’s properties, citing the concerns of tenants. Elizabeth Sulik, the executive director of Stratford Housing Authority, told CT Examiner that the policy came about when a resident...
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
Statue’s Approval Heralded, With History
(Updated) The group charged with coming up with an Italian heritage-celebrating sculpture to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park gathered at the site of the past and future monuments on Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone for the project — and to kick off a $300,000 fundraising drive.
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO OPTIMUM FOLLOWING HUNDREDS OF CONSUMER COMPLAINTS
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced he has opened an investigation under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act into Altice Optimum following nearly 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support. Many complaints to the Office of the Attorney General involved consumers...
