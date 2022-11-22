ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctexaminer.com

Deputy Steps up as Giulietti Steps Down as Transportation Commissioner

HARTFORD – At a Wednesday press conference at Union Station in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti would be stepping down, leaving Garrett Eucalitto to accomplish the administration’s goals of safety and sustainability with considerable additional funding, but a shortage of staff to carry out the work.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here

Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
zip06.com

NBPS Student-Led Campaign Benefits Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer

NORTH BRANFORD - Being caring citizens who take action in their communities to help the lives of others is part of the mission of North Branford Public Schools (NBPS) and the vision of our graduates. Throughout the year, and especially during the holiday season, students participate in a number of community service and awareness campaigns to meet this goal.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Stratford Housing Authority Votes to Prohibit Open Carry of Firearms

STRATFORD – The city’s Housing Authority commissioners passed a policy on Monday prohibiting the open carry of firearms on the authority’s properties, citing the concerns of tenants. Elizabeth Sulik, the executive director of Stratford Housing Authority, told CT Examiner that the policy came about when a resident...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Statue’s Approval Heralded, With History

(Updated) The group charged with coming up with an Italian heritage-celebrating sculpture to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park gathered at the site of the past and future monuments on Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone for the project — and to kick off a $300,000 fundraising drive.
BRANFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO OPTIMUM FOLLOWING HUNDREDS OF CONSUMER COMPLAINTS

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced he has opened an investigation under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act into Altice Optimum following nearly 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support. Many complaints to the Office of the Attorney General involved consumers...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy