Browns fan favorite, Steelers legends named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
The NFL has announced that one former player from the Cleveland Browns and two former players from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson, Packer who planted Jim Brown, blasts NFL tackling
CANTON − Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson didn't mention the Cleveland Browns by name. He didn't have to. The 3-7 Browns emerged from Sunday's loss to Buffalo ranked last in the AFC in points allowed. Robinson was talking about the Browns − and plenty of others...
Two Saints Make 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist Cut
129 total modern-era nominees were nominated for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class a month ago. An impressive list of players that included 8 former New Orleans Saints and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums, the voting committee had the difficult task of trimming the list by 101 players on Tuesday.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Harrison, Revis, Thomas Headline Hall of Fame Semifinalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame trimmed its list of modern-era player semifinalists for the class of 2023 on Tuesday.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson for early score
The Vikings continued their hot opening-drive production this season with yet another score.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving, Brissett Praised, and Joe Thomas Being Awesome
I hope you’re looking forward to a day of football, food, feasting, frivolity and family. I was trying to come with an alliteration for drinking heavily, but I’m tired and couldn’t come up with one. I’m up for some reason early Thanksgiving and couldn’t resist slamming out a Newswire to give you something to read in case you’re similarly restlessly at odds awaiting food and football.
NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch
Darius Slayton just made one of the best catches of the year. The New York Giants receiver set the team up to plunge into the end zone with an unbelievable grab. Slayton caught a deep pass by quarterback Daniel Jones in insane, spectacular fashion. The Giants receiver went up and challenged Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots
For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
