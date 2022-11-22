ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Two Saints Make 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist Cut

129 total modern-era nominees were nominated for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class a month ago. An impressive list of players that included 8 former New Orleans Saints and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums, the voting committee had the difficult task of trimming the list by 101 players on Tuesday.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving, Brissett Praised, and Joe Thomas Being Awesome

I hope you’re looking forward to a day of football, food, feasting, frivolity and family. I was trying to come with an alliteration for drinking heavily, but I’m tired and couldn’t come up with one. I’m up for some reason early Thanksgiving and couldn’t resist slamming out a Newswire to give you something to read in case you’re similarly restlessly at odds awaiting food and football.
NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch

Darius Slayton just made one of the best catches of the year. The New York Giants receiver set the team up to plunge into the end zone with an unbelievable grab. Slayton caught a deep pass by quarterback Daniel Jones in insane, spectacular fashion. The Giants receiver went up and challenged Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots

For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.

