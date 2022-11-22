PARKERSBURG — The site of a dilapidated hotel on Seventh Street could be the location of the city’s next new fire station. Parkersburg City Council will meet as the Urban Renewal Authority Tuesday to consider the proposed purchase of the Econo Lodge at 1954 Seventh St. for fair market value of $490,000. If approved, the building could be razed, at an estimated cost of $170,000, and a replacement for fire station 3 built there, Mayor Tom Joyce said.

