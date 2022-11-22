ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

WTAP

Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire occurred at 1230 South Meadville Rd in Davisville Monday morning. The fire started around 10:15 am. The building used to be a steel factory but is currently under construction being turned into office buildings. While construction workers were working on it a fire...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together Thanksgiving morning to walk and run before sitting down with their families for Thanksgiving. Waking up early on Thanksgiving and coming down to the City Park for the Turkey Trot 5K...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region

WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
In Homeland Security

Judy Petty: Raising Public Awareness of Her Case – Part IV

Editor’s note: This article is the fourth in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department. The third article provides a look at our team’s recent on-the-ground investigation.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg eyes Economy Inn site for new fire station

PARKERSBURG — The site of a dilapidated hotel on Seventh Street could be the location of the city’s next new fire station. Parkersburg City Council will meet as the Urban Renewal Authority Tuesday to consider the proposed purchase of the Econo Lodge at 1954 Seventh St. for fair market value of $490,000. If approved, the building could be razed, at an estimated cost of $170,000, and a replacement for fire station 3 built there, Mayor Tom Joyce said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County BOE announces agenda for meeting

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education will meet today in regular session to receive updates and reports. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at the Wood County Schools Central Office at 1210 13th Street in Parkersburg. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed online. Wood County Schools is on holiday break Nov. 21-25. There will be no classes during this time. All Wood County Schools offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

