WTAP
Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire occurred at 1230 South Meadville Rd in Davisville Monday morning. The fire started around 10:15 am. The building used to be a steel factory but is currently under construction being turned into office buildings. While construction workers were working on it a fire...
WTAP
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together Thanksgiving morning to walk and run before sitting down with their families for Thanksgiving. Waking up early on Thanksgiving and coming down to the City Park for the Turkey Trot 5K...
WTAP
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV...
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening November 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 24th. Sharks Turkey Trot from 8 AM @ Parkersburg City Park. Thanksgiving Dinner Served Buffet Style...
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region
WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
WVDNR: Deer causes ATV to tip over in deadly accident
A man is dead after the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) said an ATV rolled over on the opening day of buck season.
Judy Petty: Raising Public Awareness of Her Case – Part IV
Editor’s note: This article is the fourth in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department. The third article provides a look at our team’s recent on-the-ground investigation.
WTAP
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg eyes Economy Inn site for new fire station
PARKERSBURG — The site of a dilapidated hotel on Seventh Street could be the location of the city’s next new fire station. Parkersburg City Council will meet as the Urban Renewal Authority Tuesday to consider the proposed purchase of the Econo Lodge at 1954 Seventh St. for fair market value of $490,000. If approved, the building could be razed, at an estimated cost of $170,000, and a replacement for fire station 3 built there, Mayor Tom Joyce said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties
CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County BOE announces agenda for meeting
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education will meet today in regular session to receive updates and reports. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at the Wood County Schools Central Office at 1210 13th Street in Parkersburg. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed online. Wood County Schools is on holiday break Nov. 21-25. There will be no classes during this time. All Wood County Schools offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving.
Cheer and charity as restaurants hand out free Thanksgiving meals
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. and WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Holidays are a time when most restaurants close their doors so they can cook for their own families. But for two businesses in the Ohio Valley, Thanksgiving wasn’t just a meal, it was an act of charity. From 11 until 1 this afternoon, an assembly line of volunteers […]
West Virginia man kidnapped a woman at shopping center, police say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
lootpress.com
DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
WTAP
Parkersburg Art Center will start their annual artist trees contest this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Beginning this Saturday PAC will open their doors to the public to view their annual artist trees contest. The contest allows local artists the opportunity to create are like their favorite artist but with a holiday twist. Artists such as DaVinci, Banksy, Picasso and more will be represented.
WTAP
Children’s Home Society’s annual Little Red Stocking Campaign starts this Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Children’s Home Society will be kicking off their annual Little Red Stocking Campaign this Friday. Some stores have even gotten a head start. How it works is participating stores will ask if you want to donate to the cause. Then, if you donate, your name will be put up on a little red stocking.
hazard-herald.com
WTAP
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
Ohio sheriff says juvenile ‘didn’t want to hang around’ in hit and run chase
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the investigation […]
