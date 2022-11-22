ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Princeton 74, Army 66

ARMY (2-4) Mann 8-14 2-3 19, Peterson 6-11 4-5 16, Roberts 1-8 0-0 3, C.Benson 1-7 2-2 5, Rucker 5-12 4-4 15, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Naess 1-3 0-1 2, Dove 0-0 4-4 4, Small 0-1 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, Barker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 16-19 66.
PRINCETON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy