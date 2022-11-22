Read full article on original website
Related
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
15-year-old allegedly tied to more than 30 robberies in King County
A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.
$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation
AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
Judge orders PCR test after Sheriff Troyer has positive rapid result as trial begins
TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection for the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was delayed Monday after Troyer's attorneys claimed he tested positive for COVID-19. This unfolded as a trial got underway, months after Troyer was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run
The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds.
‘You’re liable 100%’: Issaquah family stuck paying the bill for hit-and-run in BC parking lot
The Welsh family’s van looks good now, but earlier this summer its bumper was wrecked after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash in a British Columbia grocery store parking lot. “The witnesses said that he hit it, and then his bumper got entangled with our bumper. And so...
Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest
Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Glenoma Man Accused of Child Molestation
Lewis County Superior Court has issued a $50,000 warrant for the arrest of Lance Pugh, 51, of Glenoma, after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing on two child molestation charges Tuesday. Pugh is accused of molesting and taking nude pictures of an 11-year-old girl. (This corrects a previous...
Police investigating 3rd homicide within a day in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating the third homicide within a day in Tacoma. Details are thin so far, but police said that at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. Officers arrived to find...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
Woodinville small business owner loses $6K in scam
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - A small business owner in Woodinville tells FOX 13 News he got scammed out of more than $6,000 and wants to warn others about the attack. Brandon Blinn is the owner of Blinn Fitness in Woodinville. He says that last week he got a notification stating his...
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
NTSB: wing separated from plane before deadly crash in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board now say the right wing of a plane that crashed in Snohomish County last week may have separated from the aircraft in midair. The Cessna 208B crashed in a farm field near Harvey Airfield around 10:20 a.m. Friday. The...
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
