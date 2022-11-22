ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

15-year-old allegedly tied to more than 30 robberies in King County

A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation

AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
KING 5

Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
MARYSVILLE, WA
Chronicle

$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Glenoma Man Accused of Child Molestation

Lewis County Superior Court has issued a $50,000 warrant for the arrest of Lance Pugh, 51, of Glenoma, after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing on two child molestation charges Tuesday. Pugh is accused of molesting and taking nude pictures of an 11-year-old girl. (This corrects a previous...
GLENOMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woodinville small business owner loses $6K in scam

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - A small business owner in Woodinville tells FOX 13 News he got scammed out of more than $6,000 and wants to warn others about the attack. Brandon Blinn is the owner of Blinn Fitness in Woodinville. He says that last week he got a notification stating his...
WOODINVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound

A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

