Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Saturday, Nov. 19 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Dodge City area. Rhyan Rnell Hall, 28, of Hanceville, was located inside the vehicle. Hall was arrested on multiple warrants, including receiving stolen property (failure to appear), traffic violation (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear) and child abuse (warrant). ——- Deputies witnessed a female in the Good Hope area who appeared to be under the influence. The female got into a vehicle and left before deputies could make contact. A traffic stop was conducted...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO