Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
November 17
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4 th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500
November 21
- burglary-3 rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items
- theft of property-2 nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm
Arrests
November 21
Bailey, Johnny L; 54
- FTA-driving while license revoked
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-switched tag (2 counts)
- FTA-driving without license
Davis, Brianna B; 25
- theft of property-4 th degree
Elliott, Sonya M; 38
- FTA-leaving the scene of an accident
- FTA-driving while license revoked (2 counts)
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-running red light
Lay, Zackary J; 34
- unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
- possession of drug paraphernalia
McIntyre, Bryan D; 38
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-receiving stolen property-4 th degree
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
- FTA-expired tag
- FTA-driving while license revoked
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
Pride, Jon E; 25
- attempting to elude law enforcement
- obstructing governmental operations
- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances
Wolford, Ayla E; 29
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
