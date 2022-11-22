ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

November 17

  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4 th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500

November 21

  • burglary-3 rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items
  • theft of property-2 nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm

Arrests

November 21

Bailey, Johnny L; 54

  • FTA-driving while license revoked
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-switched tag (2 counts)
  • FTA-driving without license

Davis, Brianna B; 25

  • theft of property-4 th degree

Elliott, Sonya M; 38

  • FTA-leaving the scene of an accident
  • FTA-driving while license revoked (2 counts)
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-running red light

Lay, Zackary J; 34

  • unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

McIntyre, Bryan D; 38

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-receiving stolen property-4 th degree
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
  • FTA-expired tag
  • FTA-driving while license revoked
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-failure to register vehicle

Pride, Jon E; 25

  • attempting to elude law enforcement
  • obstructing governmental operations
  • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances

Wolford, Ayla E; 29

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:   Saturday, Nov. 19  Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Dodge City area.   Rhyan Rnell Hall, 28, of Hanceville, was located inside the vehicle.   Hall was arrested on multiple warrants, including receiving stolen property (failure to appear), traffic violation (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear) and child abuse (warrant).   ——-  Deputies witnessed a female in the Good Hope area who appeared to be under the influence.   The female got into a vehicle and left before deputies could make contact. A traffic stop was conducted...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
DECATUR, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One injured in shooting between family members in Walker County

WALKER CO, Ala. (WBMA) — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Walker County Thursday afternoon. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was between two family members and happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. The injured person was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD. Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer. SPD had to set...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens. Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

23-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after striking Springville Police officer with stolen vehicle from Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports  SPRINGVILLE — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for striking a Springville police officer with a stolen vehicle out of Trussville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:41 a.m.  According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
AL.com

Search on for Cullman County armed robbery suspect

Cullman County authorities have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a Holly Pond business at about 1:45 p.m. A man wearing a camouflage mask and hat entered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say

Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy