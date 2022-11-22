ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Thieves take nearly $10K from Muskegon animal shelter

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week. According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment — upping the amount from $80 to $9,980. The jump made it through fraud...
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side

LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy