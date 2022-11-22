Read full article on original website
Thousands flock to downtown Grand Rapids for Turkey Trot supporting GRPS student athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Before stuffing their stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, over 4,500 people participated Thursday in the 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids. The 5K race, hosted by Blue Care Network, started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W and finished on the south side of the arena on Oakes Street.
Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
Operation Handshake ‘welcomes home’ active duty military, veterans to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Waves of red, white and blue filled the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday as a patriotic “welcome home” to active military members and veterans just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It was an unexpected greeting as passengers departed from their planes Wednesday,...
PD: 2 injured in southeast Grand Rapids shooting
Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community. "We have been flooded with support," says executive...
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
Mel Trotter Thanksgiving meal serves hundreds
Hundreds gathered at DeVos Place Thursday as Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal.
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Free Thanksgiving meal available in downtown Grand Rapids at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Mel Trotter Ministries’ free, annual Thanksgiving meal is again an option for people looking to fellowship over a hearty traditional meal this holiday. The Thanksgiving Community Meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, in the ballroom of the DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
FD: No injuries in Jenison commercial building fire
No injuries were reported when a fire broke out at a commercial building in Georgetown Township, firefighters said.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Thieves take nearly $10K from Muskegon animal shelter
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week. According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment — upping the amount from $80 to $9,980. The jump made it through fraud...
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Meet Granny K, the classroom aide offering extra love, support as a ‘foster grandparent’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – When a kiddo needs a helping hand, some gentle redirection, or a shoulder to cry on, Granny K is there. Kathy Higgins, lovingly known at East Leonard Elementary School as “Granny K,” volunteers as a foster grandparent in teacher Lindsey Contreras’ second grade classroom.
