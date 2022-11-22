Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
'We Hit A Lull': Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills' Thrilling Win Over Lions
The Buffalo Bills overcome their second half struggles in the win over the Detroit Lions.
Stefon Diggs reacts to clutch catch vs. Lions with bold Josh Allen claim
The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered. With under a minute to play and the...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen holds unwanted title in this season’s NFL
The Buffalo Bills improved to 8-3 this year with a narrow 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions this evening, as a late field goal sealed the victory for Sean McDermott’s side. However, it was far from a 10/10 performance from their quarterback Josh Allen. Despite throwing for 253 yards...
Josh Allen Says He Loves This Thanksgiving Movie Filmed in WNY
Thanksgiving is tomorrow and that means that most stores and restaurants will be closed, as people celebrate the holiday with their families. It's also the start of the holiday season, which is always a special thing to think about. Buffalo Bills fans will once again watch their team play on...
Sporting News
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell fired, can't coach in Michigan for two years
Jermain Crowell has been fired as Belleville’s football coach and it will be impossible for him to get a job in Michigan anytime soon. The Michigan High School Athletic Association Tuesday extended Crowell’s penalty for violating the undue influence rule, barring him from coaching any sport at any school for the next two academic years.
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Predictions for every Michigan high school football state championship game
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 14-20) Lumen Christi football defeats Napoleon in Division 7 semifinals Goodrich football reaches first ever state championship game with win over Riverview Detroit King football dominates Mason in Division 3 semifinal 52-17 Bryce ...
Is 1 factor key to Josh Allen’s recent struggles?
Questions have arisen regarding a recent downturn in performance for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and some around the league apparently think one factor is having an impact. Allen has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in the past four weeks, and some around the league believe that the absence...
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams 'real, real, real excited to put my cleats on' again
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a message for Jameson Williams when the rookie receiver reached out about wearing Stafford's old No. 9 jersey in training camp. "I don’t pretty much remember a lot, but one thing he told me is the 9 going to be moving a lot...
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bills WR Stefon Diggs brings fan on the field to play catch before Thanksgiving game
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made one young Buffalo Bills fans very happy before Thursday's Thanksgiving game in Detroit. In response to the fan holding up a sign that said all they wanted for Christmas was to play catch with Diggs, the Bills receiver walked over, helped the fan down to the field, and the proceeded to play catch with him on the Ford Field playing surface.
How to watch Lions vs. Bills (11/24/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to get through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. Watch the NFL on...
Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports
DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Brown (ankle) DL...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions
Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
Dan Campbell: 'I Like Our Odds' against Bills
Dan Campbell is confident that the Detroit Lions can beat the Bills Thursday, if they execute their gameplan.
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit struggles in trenches in loss to Buffalo
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. People are going to fixated on Goff's final throw. Whether you want to classify it as a miscommunication or an underthrown ball, the incompletion left enough time on the clock for the Bills to get into position for a game-winning kick. Still, it's unreasonable to suggest that one play negates a relatively good game from the QB, playing behind a patchwork offensive line and lacking a reliable running game.
Detroit News
Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the ... same old Lions'
Detroit — Taylor Decker is the longest-tenured Detroit Lions player. After a crushing Thanksgiving Day loss in which many fans have been quick to point out just how much these Lions still feel like those Lions, you'll have to pardon his French. "This isn't the f------ same old Lions,"...
Detroit News
The News' Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski analyze Lions' loss to the Bills
The Lions gave a Super Bowl contender their best shot, but fell just short, snapping the team's three-game winning streak. We talk about what it means.
Comments / 0