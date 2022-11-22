ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God

Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Detroit

Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Watch: Bills WR Stefon Diggs brings fan on the field to play catch before Thanksgiving game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made one young Buffalo Bills fans very happy before Thursday's Thanksgiving game in Detroit. In response to the fan holding up a sign that said all they wanted for Christmas was to play catch with Diggs, the Bills receiver walked over, helped the fan down to the field, and the proceeded to play catch with him on the Ford Field playing surface.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Brown (ankle) DL...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions

Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit struggles in trenches in loss to Buffalo

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. People are going to fixated on Goff's final throw. Whether you want to classify it as a miscommunication or an underthrown ball, the incompletion left enough time on the clock for the Bills to get into position for a game-winning kick. Still, it's unreasonable to suggest that one play negates a relatively good game from the QB, playing behind a patchwork offensive line and lacking a reliable running game.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the ... same old Lions'

Detroit — Taylor Decker is the longest-tenured Detroit Lions player. After a crushing Thanksgiving Day loss in which many fans have been quick to point out just how much these Lions still feel like those Lions, you'll have to pardon his French. "This isn't the f------ same old Lions,"...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy