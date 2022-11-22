Americans generate 292.4 million tons of municipal trash, or 4.9 pounds per person every day, based on 2018 data, according to the US. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Of that amount, 94 million tons were recycled or composted, or 32%. That same year, 10.5 million tons of landfill materials were yard waste that could have been composted or otherwise removed from the nation’s waste stream.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO