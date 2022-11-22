ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kirk Herbstreit on OSU vs. Michigan: 'Been building everything to get to this point'

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGo4w_0jKLERB600

After No. 1 Ohio State's 42-39 win against No. 2 Michigan in 2006, Kirk Herbstreit remembers saying "How do (the Wolverines) lose ground?"

That's something Herbstreit actually said that became bulletin board material for the Buckeyes.

But in the days leading up to the Ohio State Michigan game in its recent history, Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN analyst, said the Buckeyes have done anything to generate animosity toward its rival.

"Urban Meyer, if he were on here, he would tell you he made up (quotes)," Herbstreit said. "He would tell me, 'If it's something bad, just make it up and put Herbstreit's name on it.' So they manufacture (stuff) to get their guys (going). And these guys believe it.

"You walk through the Woody Hayes facility this week, up into the bowels where the team actually is... behind closed doors. Oh my gosh, you would see quotes. I'm sure there's a video that's playing around. It's probably been playing in the weight room all week, just a constant loop of different things to motivate the team."

Ohio State football news:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

Ahead of Ohio State's next meeting with Michigan, there's no extra motivation needed.

The Buckeyes will host the Wolverines with the goal of returning to the winning side of the rivalry after dropping its first game against Michigan last season since 2011.

Kirk Herbstreit said Michigan had its "breakthrough moment" in 2021 vs. Ohio State

It's motivation Herbstreit saw from Michigan in 2021, seeing that Wolverines team in a "feeding frenzy" with a "controlled rage," showing their anger during its 42-27 win in Ann Arbor.

"That energy, you can't really predict until you get to that morning and that day, and you go out on the field for warm ups and you just feel that extra woof, like 'Whoa, it's powerful,'" Herbstreit said. "I think that comes from when you're pissed off. It comes when you are angry. And it's not six guys. It's 100 guys that feel that. Michigan was that team last year, and the anger pushed them through that game."

Michigan had it's "breakthrough moment" in 2021, much like Herbstreit remembers Ohio State trying to do when he was its quarterback in 1992, coming off four-straight losses to the Wolverines including a 28-point loss in 1991.

Herbstreit finished 0-3-1 against Michigan in his Ohio State career from 1989-92.

"I left, and Ohio State finally started to win a game or two," Herbstreit said. "I know, just watching, what it did to Ohio State to be like 'finally.' We had that moment of 'It's not a mental thing. We can do this.'"

Since Jim Tressel arrived in 2001, the narrative of the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry changed, as the Buckeyes have won 17 of the last 20 meetings against the Wolverines under Tressel, Meyer and Ryan Day.

With Michigan coming in with a win for the first time since 2012, Herbstreit said the Wolverines still have something to prove against Ohio State.

OSU vs. Michigan resale tickets:Want to attend the Ohio State Michigan game? Resale tickets start at $237

Ronnie Hickman to enter 2023 NFL draft:Ohio State football safety Ronnie Hickman to enter 2023 NFL draft

"The only thing that would be left now is go into Columbus, go into the Shoe, deal with the hostility," Herbstreit said.

Kirk Herbstreit sees scenario where Ohio State and Michigan both make CFP

Herbstreit grew up a fan of the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry.

To him, there's nothing better than when the Buckeyes and the Wolverines face off.

"To me, there's nothing greater than when Ohio State and Michigan get on the field together," Herbstreit said. "I always go back to being a kid. If it can be 42 degrees and overcast, it's perfect for me. I don't like the sun to be out on that day with the uniforms on the field together."

Even the week before Ohio State vs. Michigan, Herbstreit said he was pulling for the Wolverines against Illinois so that "The Game" would have the "winner-take-all vibe."

While he said there is a scenario where Ohio State and Michigan could still both make the College Football Playoff, Herbstreit feels that this next meeting between the two rivals still feels like one where everything is on the line.

"I don't know if it's truly winner-take-all, but it certainly feels that way when you show up undefeated vs undefeated and everything on the table," Herbstreit said. "Both teams want to win this game. They've been building everything to get to this point."

And even with the expansion of the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten bringing a possibility that Ohio State could play Michigan multiple times in the same season, Herbstreit doesn't see the weight of "The Game" changing.

"I think there's so much history there and so much meaning every single year that it's hard to imagine it ever losing the intensity that we enjoy," Herbstreit said.

"I think Ohio State Michigan (and) these others are still always going to be what they are."

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Michigan football's 2022 schedule

  • Sept. 3: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
  • Sept. 10: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
  • Sept. 17: Michigan 59, UConn 0
  • Sept. 24: Michigan 34, Maryland 27
  • Oct. 1: Michigan 27, Iowa 14
  • Oct. 8: Michigan 31, Indiana 10
  • Oct. 15: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
  • Oct. 29: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7
  • Nov. 5: Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
  • Nov. 12: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
  • Nov. 19: Michigan 19, Illinois 17
  • Nov. 26: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio, noon

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover

Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State vs. Michigan: History of the greatest rivalry in all of sports

Happy Thanksgiving Week from everybody at Bucknuts.com and 247Sports.com!. One of the most important chapters in the long and legendary history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will be written on Saturday as the second-ranked Buckeyes host the third-rated Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. The teams will meet as unbeaten and untied opponents for the fourth time ever. They are both 11-0 for The Game for the second time, following the one-versus-two match-up in 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

If Michigan wins, would one-loss Ohio State get into the CFP over one-loss Clemson?

Even before Michigan football's win against Illinois or Ohio State's win against Maryland Saturday, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard was calling "The Game" an "elimination game" for the College Football Playoff. "If Michigan loses, Michigan's out. There's no hope for Michigan," Howard said, also saying he sees no "backdoor way" for the Buckeyes to sneak into the top four of the College Football Playoff if they lose at home to the Wolverines. ...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms 'third base' remark was about Ryan Day; Ohio State coach comments at press conference

Michigan Wolverines football beat down Ryan Day‘s Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27 in Ann Arbor last season. After the game, Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year, said, “Some people who are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t,” in response to a question about bulletin-board material and how much it spurred the Maize and Blue on.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Revenge game: Ohio State tired of living with Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has been counting the days until it could get a shot at revenge. Not like the Buckeyes are ever able to forget. An electronic display in the football practice facility counts down the days, hours and minutes left before kickoff of the next game against Michigan. But the feelings are rawer this time, the No. 2 Buckeyes edgier in the buildup to Saturday’s game because of how things went down last year in Ann Arbor. “Every single day we think about it,” defensive end Zach Harrison said of that humiliating 42-27 loss to Michigan, an opponent that generations of Ohio State players and fans have been trained to hate with a passion.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

What's at stake in Michigan vs. Ohio State: The future of the Big Ten

It’s that greatly anticipated time of the season: No. 2 Ohio State hosting No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in The Game (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), a contest that has the potential to alter the balance of power in the Big Ten. Both teams enter with 11-0 records, and there are berths in the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff on the line.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State basketball destroys Cincinnati with ease

After playing a terrible first game in Maui, the Ohio State basketball team was able to turn it around quickly on Tuesday afternoon. They took on Cincinnati, a school not far from them. But this time, they met 4,000 miles away in order to battle. It was an easy battle for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State fails to dethrone Michigan as king of mountain

Sadly for some, mercifully for others, the power rankings reach the final week with the usual suspects topping the list. Michigan and Ohio State are so close they could be kissing cousins – despite struggling even to shake hands – but with the Wolverines and Buckeyes playing The Game, only one can claim bragging rights, while the other suffers in silence for a year.
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

Ohio State, Michigan get chance to add more lore to rivalry

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — The highly anticipated matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan with much at stake is almost here. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will play for the Big Ten East title and a spot in the conference championship game, where one of them will be big favorites and a win away from reaching the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan aware, eager for 'hostile' environment awaiting Wolverines in trip to Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday, without a doubt, will be the Michigan football team’s toughest challenge of the season. The third-ranked Wolverines are likely Ohio State’s toughest challenge of the season, too, but the Buckeyes’ electric passing offense, talented and experienced offensive line and much-improved defensive front will push Michigan more than it has been pushed all season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy