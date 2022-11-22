Player of the year Vinny Coello leads Catholic Memorial on boys volleyball all-state list

Catholic Memorial followed up an impressive run to the program's fourth state championship this season by leading the way with three players named to the Badger Region Volleyball Association all-state teams.

Catholic Memorial junior outside hitter Vinny Coello was named the player of the year and joined Arrowhead's Bennet Adams, Marquette's Nate Flayter and Jack Fitterer, and Wauwatosa East's Max Tome on the first team roster. Catholic Memorial seniors Brady Oberfoell and Roman Rothermel were both named to the second team.

Here are the teams and honorable mentions, with Milwaukee-area players listed in bold.

First Team

Bennet Adams, Sr., Arrowhead; Jack Fitterer, Jr., Marquette; Nate Flayter, Sr., Marquette; Ben Heise, Sr., Middleton; Gavin Tate, Sr., Appleton North; Max Tome, Sr., Wauwatosa East; Vinny Coello, Jr., Catholic Memorial (POY)

Second Team

Ambrose Engling, Jr., Middleton; Justin Ische, Sr., Germantown; Brady Oberfoell, Sr., Catholic Memorial; Roman Rothermel, Sr., Catholic Memorial; Ethan Sprague, Sr., Wauwatosa East; Phinehas Wiley, Sr., Cedarburg

Third Team

Ty Geschke, Sr., Union Grove; Cal Harris, Sr., Kettle Moraine; Nate Higgins, Sr., Waukesha West; Ben Jakusz, Sr., Germantown; Owen Otto, Sr., Hartford; Jackson Phillips, Sr., Burlington

Honorable Mention

Max Bayer, Jr., Sussex Hamilton; Jade Breckheimer, Jr., Kaukauna; Ryan Brown, Sr., Catholic Memorial; Luke Deppe, Sr., Mukwonago; Hudson Dresen, Jr., Union Grove; Brayden Gall, Sr., Cedarburg; Ryan Geraci, Sr., Mukwonago; Ben Goedheer, Sr., Catholic Memorial; Grant Grassl, Sr., South Milwaukee United; Noah Harmon, Sr., Neenah; Alexander Heuer, Sr., Middleton; Ethan Jetzer, Jr., South Milwaukee United; Brady Koester, Jr., Kimberly; Aidan Krueger-Beer, Sr., Wauwatosa East; Ben Krumbach, Sr., Madison Memorial; Charlie Lipscomb, Sr., Wauwatosa East; Logan Mainka, So., Pewaukee; Will Mathison, Jr., Kettle Moraine; James May, Sr., Union Grove; Luka Momcilovic, So., Pewaukee; Matteo Morgano, Jr., Sussex Hamilton; Garrett Mueller, Sr., Brookfield East; Nate Olson, Jr., Franklin; Will Phillips, Sr., Shorewood; Liam Richards, Sr., Appleton West; Ben Schneider, Sr., Brookfield East; Cole Simi, Sr., Marquette; Danny Staskunas, Sr., West Allis; Mason Tienor, Sr., Kaukauna; Dane Turner, Jr., Wilmot; Spencer Van Engen, Sr., Germantown; Miles Von Rueden, Jr., Marquette; Jackson Wilhelmson, Sr., Kenosha Indian Trail