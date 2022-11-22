ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
iheart.com

'Justin Fields Can't Throw': Ex-Player Says Bears Need a New Quarterback

LeSean McCoy: “I don’t wanna say I’m hating but I gotta be honest, and I’m being serious, the problem with this team [the Bears]; they can run the ball well, they have some pretty good running backs, Montgomery is a baller, and Herbert is a baller too... The problem is if you can’t run the ball and you make him [Justin Fields] throw? That’s the issue. Now all the play-action, and taking these shots deep, or the zone fakes with the tight end selling back and then he’s wide open— when you can’t do that, when you can’t run the ball, he looks like picks and 1-6 in 7 games, that’s what he looks like when they can’t run the ball. Everybody says ‘OH MAN, GIVE HIM SOME WEAPONS!’ But I’m thinking as a wide receiver, like if I’m Mooney, or I’m Claypool, I’m like ‘what about us??’ Why can’t they say ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ Every time he’s on TV ya’ll are saying ‘GET JUSTIN FIELDS SOME WEAPONS!’ and we’re weapons, and it’s like we can catch, we can run routes, HE can’t throw. ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ [Joy Taylor: ‘I don’t think they’re number one receivers.’] I don’t think he’s a number one quarterback. If I’m a wide receiver and I’m supposed to be this ‘weapon’, what wide receiver would go play with Justin Fields?? You’d have to pay him every dollar in the whole franchise. Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, they don’t want to play with Justin Fields. A top guy in college, he’d love to be drafted because he’s going to the NFL, but he’s not hyped to go play with Justin Fields. He can’t throw! I want to go play with a quarterback who can throw the ball. So the same way you guys are saying ‘give him some help’, the wide receivers are like ‘we need help!’ We need someone who can get us the ball.’ That’s just the truth of it.” (Full Segment Above)
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense

With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad

Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
purplePTSD.com

Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick

Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

