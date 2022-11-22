Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
Sean Payton's interest in this coaching job is one of NFL's 'worst-kept secrets'
The future of former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been a topic of speculation since his departure from New Orleans last offseason.
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
iheart.com
'Justin Fields Can't Throw': Ex-Player Says Bears Need a New Quarterback
LeSean McCoy: “I don’t wanna say I’m hating but I gotta be honest, and I’m being serious, the problem with this team [the Bears]; they can run the ball well, they have some pretty good running backs, Montgomery is a baller, and Herbert is a baller too... The problem is if you can’t run the ball and you make him [Justin Fields] throw? That’s the issue. Now all the play-action, and taking these shots deep, or the zone fakes with the tight end selling back and then he’s wide open— when you can’t do that, when you can’t run the ball, he looks like picks and 1-6 in 7 games, that’s what he looks like when they can’t run the ball. Everybody says ‘OH MAN, GIVE HIM SOME WEAPONS!’ But I’m thinking as a wide receiver, like if I’m Mooney, or I’m Claypool, I’m like ‘what about us??’ Why can’t they say ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ Every time he’s on TV ya’ll are saying ‘GET JUSTIN FIELDS SOME WEAPONS!’ and we’re weapons, and it’s like we can catch, we can run routes, HE can’t throw. ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ [Joy Taylor: ‘I don’t think they’re number one receivers.’] I don’t think he’s a number one quarterback. If I’m a wide receiver and I’m supposed to be this ‘weapon’, what wide receiver would go play with Justin Fields?? You’d have to pay him every dollar in the whole franchise. Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, they don’t want to play with Justin Fields. A top guy in college, he’d love to be drafted because he’s going to the NFL, but he’s not hyped to go play with Justin Fields. He can’t throw! I want to go play with a quarterback who can throw the ball. So the same way you guys are saying ‘give him some help’, the wide receivers are like ‘we need help!’ We need someone who can get us the ball.’ That’s just the truth of it.” (Full Segment Above)
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Dolphins 'Running On All Cylinders'
Ready to move on following a frustrating Week 11 loss, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shares thoughts on Dolphins third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?
Andrews suffered a thigh injury in the first half of New England’s 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
See Former Jets Star WR Brandon Marshall’s Patriots Tattoo After Losing Bet With Julian Edelman
Jets fans look away. Brandon Marshall made a bet with Julian Edelman last week which ended with a Patriots tattoo on the Jets receiver. No one was going to win this bet in the end. The former NFL stars upped the ante by making it a permanent punishment. With both...
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Yardbarker
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense
With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
Yardbarker
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad
Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated
The New England Patriots list six inactives, while the Minnesota Vikings list seven for Thursday’s Week 12 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
