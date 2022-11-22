Read full article on original website
Chiller – 1.5hp Single Phase Advantage Engineering Chiller
Chiller - 1.5hp Single Phase Advantage Engineering Chiller ( $4,500 ) Advantage Engineering – 1.5 Horsepower | Indoor Unit BC-1.5A- Air-cooled glycol chiller. Extra front panel control board and pressure sensor included. Price $4500 buyer pays/arranges shipping. Located 18337. Used to cool 4×7 BBL tanks without issue. Added 2...
12oz Sleek Cans- Ardagh- hundreds of pallets available at good price
12oz Sleek Cans- Ardagh- hundreds of pallets available at good price ( $0.12 ) For sale, we have several hundred pallets of 12oz Sleek Ardagh cans in our facility located in Central PA. These are 15-layer pallets- 7,590 cans per pallet. Buyer responsible for paying shipping. We’re happy to set...
Stunning GTO Restomod Selling At No Reserve at Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Sale
Arguably one of the best looking and most highly sought after muscle cars of the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO was the king of the road at one time and for many it still is. As the original muscle car era progressed though, the competition became more and more fierce and the GTO risked losing the race, not only from new cars rolling off the line but from enthusiast and backyard mechanics as well. Examples like this 1965 Pontiac GTO restomod are the perfect marriage of classic muscle and modern power.
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling A Beautiful VW Kombi With Only 42k Miles
Your eyes are not deceiving you, you’re reading it right, this is a 1985 year model Volkswagen bus. You might have through VW stopped making the VW Bus in the 1970s, but this Type 2 Kombi is a real deal example from 1985. In other parts of the world,...
This Nova Features A 327 Engine And Other Great Upgrades
The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
Original Rust-Free GTO With Original 400 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
It’s being sold by the car’s two time owner. In 1982, the current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible got behind the wheel of his dream car. After nearly two decades of enjoying the car, he sold it to a friend who agreed to sell it back to him later on. Making good on that promise when it was time to move on from the classic Pontiac, the current owners friend resold the GTO to him in 2020. But now the current owner has decided that it is time to share this awesome car with another enthusiast that has an affection for one of Pontiac’s best muscle cars.
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
24 Faucet Beer Tower and Drip Tray w/ Glass Washers
24 Faucet Beer Tower and Drip Tray w/ Glass Washers ( $2,500 ) 24 Faucet Micro Matic beer tower with two 40″ surface mount drip trays with cutouts and glass washers. 23 of the 24 faucets are the high end 304 SS faucets. (one was replaced with a different type)
This Matching Numbers GTO Convertible is Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side. The Pontiac GTO has been an icon in the automotive industry for being one of the first muscle cars to ever hit the mainstream market. Combining a big V8 with a smaller body and good styling, this car quickly became a pioneer of American performance vehicles. The car's history started the same way most legendary GM vehicles became popular; it started as a high-performance trim of a pre-existing model. Eventually, the GTO became its own car, and now you would be hard-pressed to find a more desirable American muscle car. This particular vehicle is likely one of the most valuable examples of the Pontiac legend we all know and love.
Semi automatic, one head keg washer
Has three compartments, one for water, one for cleaner and one for sanitizer. Pump needs to be replaced and new owner will have to give some TLC. and a height of 80 inches.
300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenter – $1950
300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenter - $1950 ( $1,950 ) One (1) cylindrical 316 stainless steel fermenter wine / kombucha open top fermenters. Cylindrical tank has a 320 total gallon capacity. Super high quality 316 stainless steel. Has two casters. Sloped bottom for aid in drainage. 1.5 inch tri-clover port. This was custom made in the US.
Specific Mechanical 5 BBL system for sale
Very nice direct fire 5 BBL specific mechanical brewhouse system.
Bright tanks/16 head counter pressure canning line
Used Product Ad posted 18 hours ago in Brite and Storage Tanks by Charlie21. -1pc 16 head counter pressure canning line $30,000. For more info please call. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad. Hey Charlie,. I am reaching out to you in case you...
(2) 7.55bbl / 900L Brites – Jacketed, Insulated
For sale, two identical jacketed and insulated ContainerLogic BBT / Brites – or could be used as dish-bottom fermentors. Bought new in 2019 and used only a few times each. They’re basically brand new, would be great as a packaging tank, a serving vessel without a walk-in, or FV. Short and compact for their size. European tanks. ContainerLogic -made in Germany or Austria. See schematic drawing for dimensions. Can be delivered locally, or within greater Rocky Mountain CO/WY/NM/KS area – distance and rate negotiable. Can also ship on a pallet via Fedex or your carrier of choice, you pay freight.
Ebay’s ‘Parts of America’ Tour Cars Are Now for Sale
Ebay MotorsBuy a new project car from a selection of a twin-turbo 2012 Audi R8 V10 kart, a rebuilt 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4, a Hellcat-swapped 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T, and a restored 1969 Ford F-100.
1/6 BBL sanke kegs – 442 total kegs – $60ea
442 used sanke 1/6 BBL kegs available. $50 per keg if purchasing the entire lot. $60 per keg if purchasing on a per pallet basis (40 kegs per pallet).
HDP Single Head Counter Pressure Can Filler
Single head HDP counter pressure can filler. All hosing, connections and solenoids recently replaced. Clean machine and ready to work. We out grew the machine and have moved to a 4 head filler. $1,500 USD or $2,000 CAD. Buyer responsible to packing and shipping. Manufacturer : HDP. Where Manufactured :...
