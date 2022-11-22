Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark receives grant for Mill Brook restoration
A $100,000 grant to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for Mill Brook restoration has been awarded by the state, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration Friday. “This award will support construction for the Mill Brook restoration project, which aims to implement one of the first culvert replacement...
capecod.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team
HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee. Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees. Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Showing some love for the tub
Recently there have been a flurry of posts about the old Islander steamship on the social media Facebook site Islanders Talk. Apparently there was nothing in particular to spark the posts, just a random comment that set off an avalanche of remembrances, simply because of the fact that people really had a soft spot for the “old tub,” as she was called.
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2022
Poets and Writers, new and practiced, meet to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am. Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Design and soft color pencils provided. 1 pm. Your Favorite Book/Story/Author, followed by discussion, 1:30 pm. Wednesdays. Play Readings, followed by discussion. 9-11 am. Ukulele Players with Martha....
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two House races appear headed for recounts
CANDIDATES IN TWO Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for district-wide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Homeless shelter discussion postponed
The discussion on whether to allow Harbor Homes to use the Martha’s Vineyard Community Service’s campus for its overnight homeless shelter has been postponed. Originally scheduled to be held during the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm, the meeting was moved to Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 pm. The meeting agenda and Zoom link can be found at https://bit.ly/3UZEfAK.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Much-Loved and Well-Known New Hampshire Sports Bar Now on the Market
While New England is filled with great tourist communities, there is no doubt that one of the most iconic is the Mount Washington Valley. Located at the base of Mount Washington, the area is home to attractions like Story Land, the Saco River, the Mount Washington Auto Road, and some of the best skiing east of the Mississippi River.
WCVB
Couple reflects on winning Massachusetts' first lottery jackpot 50 years ago
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
WNAW
What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts
What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark School HVAC project may generate issues
The up-Island school committee will need to consider whether to borrow more funds from the towns for the Chilmark School heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system project. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman shared with the committee during the Monday evening meeting that work is ongoing to...
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
