Beverly Hills Police Department officers have arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery on May 3 at a residence in the 700 block of North Camden Drive. The BHPD responded to a call during the early morning hours of May 3 and determined an armed robbery had occurred. Multiple suspects entered a residence and forced the occupants to surrender property. The suspects fled in a vehicle that was parked in a nearby alley.

