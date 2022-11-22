ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

beverlypress.com

Three arrested for Beverly Hills armed robbery

Beverly Hills Police Department officers have arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery on May 3 at a residence in the 700 block of North Camden Drive. The BHPD responded to a call during the early morning hours of May 3 and determined an armed robbery had occurred. Multiple suspects entered a residence and forced the occupants to surrender property. The suspects fled in a vehicle that was parked in a nearby alley.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
newsantaana.com

A suspect on probation was arrested for auto theft in Westminster

Over the weekend, a Westminster police officer located a parked stolen vehicle in a mobile home complex on the 14000 block of Magnolia. The suspect fled on foot into the flood control channel and into a back yard out of sight. A perimeter was established and both the Cypress Police...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob CVS, Steal From Pharmacy

Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: Two suspects were outstanding early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at a CVS located on the 2500 block of Glendale Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The suspects robbed the CVS and its pharmacy around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com

LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
KTLA.com

Homeless man accused of stabbing 2 people in Santa Monica

Two people were hospitalized after getting stabbed by a 26-year-old homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said. Both incidents, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred the night of Nov. 17. At around 9:40 p.m., officers were sent to investigate a stabbing by the public restrooms in the 2100...
SANTA MONICA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

