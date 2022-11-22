ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Atlanta Magazine

1 in 9 are hungry. 8 in 9 can help.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank serves 29 counties across metro Atlanta and North Georgia to help our neighbors in need. Our mission is to engage, educate, and empower our community to fight hunger. Here’s how we do it. The post 1 in 9 are hungry. 8 in 9 can help. appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency

A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Hosea Helps in need of more volunteers as they prep for Thanksgiving community efforts

ATLANTA — With less than 24 hours to go, one of the largest nonprofits in the metro Atlanta area is getting ready to serve hundreds of people for Thanksgiving. Hosea Helps was created over a half century ago by Civil Rights Leader Hosea Williams and over the years has helped provide thousands of Thanksgiving meals. But this year, the founder's daughter Elisabeth Omilami said the need is unlike anything she's ever seen before.
WRDW-TV

SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Motley Fool

Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving

One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
GEORGIA STATE
Pride Publishing

Faith of a Mustard Seed

The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Quality Control Gives Back To The Community In A Big Way For Thanksgiving

Quality Control has taken care of the Atlanta community this holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving senior luncheon and Thanksgiving-themed Pop-Up Grocery Market. In collaboration with Goodr, the luncheon went down on Monday (November 21) and served a total of 300 local senior citizens at Baptist Towers Senior Home. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Yamaha sponsors $25,000 in scholarships for employee’s kids

Brad Mabry got a performance bonus at work. It was not based on his performance; it was because of how well his kids have done in school. Two of his daughters were among the ten student scholarship award winners at Yamaha. Each winner had parents who work for Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, and received a $2,500 scholarship.
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan signs LOST agreement

The Newnan City Council voted in favor of signing the Local Option Sales Tax agreement at their meeting Tuesday. The city of Newnan, which currently has 31.19 percent of LOST revenues, will see a decrease to 30.28 percent by 2025. Coweta County, which currently receives 61.41 percent of LOST revenues, will see an increase to 62.71 percent by 2025.
NEWNAN, GA
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan mayor pardons local turkey

On Tuesday, in front of the Carnegie Library, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady followed the lead of numerous U.S. presidents and pardoned Johnny Cash, a turkey from ZooPro Adventures, based in Newnan. “Everybody knows that I have no power to pardon anyone in my mayoral duties, but this is a turkey,”...
NEWNAN, GA

