Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation drives Georgians to food pantries
Metro Atlanta food banks and pantries say they’re experiencing peak demand this holiday season as inflation and the end of some pandemic-era aid programs pinch the pocketbooks of the region’s most vulnerable.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
1 in 9 are hungry. 8 in 9 can help.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank serves 29 counties across metro Atlanta and North Georgia to help our neighbors in need. Our mission is to engage, educate, and empower our community to fight hunger. Here’s how we do it. The post 1 in 9 are hungry. 8 in 9 can help. appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Volunteers deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to Atlanta seniors and the unhoused
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 100 people, many of them families, took time out of their Thanksgiving holiday to give back. Libby Jonas started volunteering with Meals On Wheels Atlanta a little more than a year ago. “At first, my parents were like find an organization to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency
A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
Hosea Helps in need of more volunteers as they prep for Thanksgiving community efforts
ATLANTA — With less than 24 hours to go, one of the largest nonprofits in the metro Atlanta area is getting ready to serve hundreds of people for Thanksgiving. Hosea Helps was created over a half century ago by Civil Rights Leader Hosea Williams and over the years has helped provide thousands of Thanksgiving meals. But this year, the founder's daughter Elisabeth Omilami said the need is unlike anything she's ever seen before.
WRDW-TV
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
Motley Fool
Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving
One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
Pride Publishing
Faith of a Mustard Seed
The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control Gives Back To The Community In A Big Way For Thanksgiving
Quality Control has taken care of the Atlanta community this holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving senior luncheon and Thanksgiving-themed Pop-Up Grocery Market. In collaboration with Goodr, the luncheon went down on Monday (November 21) and served a total of 300 local senior citizens at Baptist Towers Senior Home. The...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
Atlanta nonprofit fighting homelessness receives $2.5M donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
ATLANTA — November is Homeless Awareness Month, and the founder of retail giant Amazon funded grants to 40 nonprofits, including one in Atlanta to help end homelessness for families. On Thursday, Partner for HOME, a homeless response agency, received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families...
Newnan Times-Herald
Yamaha sponsors $25,000 in scholarships for employee’s kids
Brad Mabry got a performance bonus at work. It was not based on his performance; it was because of how well his kids have done in school. Two of his daughters were among the ten student scholarship award winners at Yamaha. Each winner had parents who work for Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, and received a $2,500 scholarship.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Grocery prices force metro Atlanta families to make sacrifices this Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whether you’re in charge of the whole Thanksgiving meal or just part of it, your budget is likely feeling the pinch. “When I just went in the store, I just spent over $220 on this little stuff,” said Tina Pullins as she left the Kroger on Howell Mill in northwest Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan signs LOST agreement
The Newnan City Council voted in favor of signing the Local Option Sales Tax agreement at their meeting Tuesday. The city of Newnan, which currently has 31.19 percent of LOST revenues, will see a decrease to 30.28 percent by 2025. Coweta County, which currently receives 61.41 percent of LOST revenues, will see an increase to 62.71 percent by 2025.
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan mayor pardons local turkey
On Tuesday, in front of the Carnegie Library, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady followed the lead of numerous U.S. presidents and pardoned Johnny Cash, a turkey from ZooPro Adventures, based in Newnan. “Everybody knows that I have no power to pardon anyone in my mayoral duties, but this is a turkey,”...
Comments / 0