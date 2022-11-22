ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years

Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
probrewer.com

USED – Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale

USED - Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale ( $4,500 ) Used Premier Stainless Keg Washer Model# KGW-M-02 for sale. 3ph power with L15-20 Plug. Works great and is in excellent condition. We upgraded to a semi-automatic system so no longer need the unit. Currently sells for $10k new.
Motorious

Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard

Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests

A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
Popculture

Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate (Photos)

Johnny Cash's dream home in Casitas Springs, California sold for well over its asking price this year, and it's not hard to see why. Cash had the house built for himself and his family in 1961, though he did not spend much time with them there as he continued touring until his divorce. Now, someone else has stewardship of the palatial estate, and fans can take a virtual tour thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale

It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
MICHIGAN STATE
torquenews.com

Prius Owner Repair Warning from Toyota Mechanic

Who do you go to when your Prius has a problem? Here’s an excellent example of what can happen when the wrong person is working on your Prius according to a Toyota mechanic who had to fix another garage’s mistakes. Looking for Mr. Goodwrench. In past articles we’ve...
probrewer.com

Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale!!

Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale. It’s in good working condition. Message me if you have any questions.
yankodesign.com

Tiny, prefab, foldable house is a dream for nomads

When I was a young kid, one of my naive dreams was to have a house that I can pack up in a suitcase and bring out to wherever I’m traveling. I thought I would be able to save up on hotel fees since I can actually bring my house everywhere. Or maybe I watched Mary Poppins too many times and thought that I can actually fit things in a bag like an entire house and all the other furniture. Well of course that is still an impossibility right now, at least the Mary Poppins’ bag part. We do have tiny homes that we can pack up and technically bring wherever we want.
Family Handyman

Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls

Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
Top Speed

The Ascender 30A Is A Luxury Truck For A Dystopian Future

27North’s 2023 Ascender 30A could be the ideal survival vehicle for the apocalypse. The modified Ford F-550 is replete with all the kit and capability one might need to survive a dystopian future, from bullet-proof glass to its ability to haul up to 40,000 pounds. Of course, money may not have much of a purpose in such a future, but those preparing for it will have to dish out seven figures to own this survivor's special.
MISSOURI STATE
RideApart

Mutt Motorcycles To Launch New DRK-01 Lineup In 2023

It’s November, 2022, in the northern hemisphere, and while a lot of sleeping dogs would probably love it if you let them lie, Mutt Motorcycles has apparently been wide awake and hard at work. The company, which is based in Birmingham, U.K., specializes in stylish, small-displacement machines of the kind that are much more popular in Europe and Asia than in the U.S.
Autoblog

Scout Motors gets a website and a new teaser for upcoming off-roader

Scout Motors just pressed the "Level Up" button on its teaser campaign. The newest Volkswagen Group sub-brand is preparing an electric SUV and an electric pickup that the latest timelines predict for 2026, and all we've seen of them before now are shaded line drawings. But Scout enthusiasts are what convinced VW to resurrect the four-by-four, and the automaker wants to get them involved now. A minimalist web site at ScoutMotors.com houses the above teaser for the SUV variant, a Careers page, a Press page, and a forum that's already attracted fan attention.
yankodesign.com

This small cabin in the woods was built using a repurposed shipping container

The utility of shipping containers in architecture is quite established now – whether for building shelters for homeless people, beautiful modern homes, or even cabins in the wood! And one such stunning seasonal cabin made from a repurposed shipping container is the Shiship Cabin by Repère Boréal. Shiship quite literally means ‘duck’ in the indigenous Innu language, and the cabin is located in Quebec, Canada.

