A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
12tomatoes.com
A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years
Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
Rare 'new' 1989 Pontiac Trans Am surfaces for sale
A 1989 Pontiac Trans Am Indy 500 Pace Car replica that's been preserved with just 178 miles on its odometer has been listed for sale in Nebraska.
probrewer.com
USED – Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale
USED - Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale ( $4,500 ) Used Premier Stainless Keg Washer Model# KGW-M-02 for sale. 3ph power with L15-20 Plug. Works great and is in excellent condition. We upgraded to a semi-automatic system so no longer need the unit. Currently sells for $10k new.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests
A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
Popculture
Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate (Photos)
Johnny Cash's dream home in Casitas Springs, California sold for well over its asking price this year, and it's not hard to see why. Cash had the house built for himself and his family in 1961, though he did not spend much time with them there as he continued touring until his divorce. Now, someone else has stewardship of the palatial estate, and fans can take a virtual tour thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
tinyhousetalk.com
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
torquenews.com
Prius Owner Repair Warning from Toyota Mechanic
Who do you go to when your Prius has a problem? Here’s an excellent example of what can happen when the wrong person is working on your Prius according to a Toyota mechanic who had to fix another garage’s mistakes. Looking for Mr. Goodwrench. In past articles we’ve...
probrewer.com
Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale!!
Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale. It’s in good working condition. Message me if you have any questions.
This Family’s 20-Room Mansion Was Once a Funeral Home, and They Turned the Embalming Room into a Cigar Lounge
Most homebuyers want to buy something unique, but how many would look at a funeral parlor and think “that’s my dream home?” One Canadian family did, and now they’re chronicling the process of turning a funeral home into their forever home as part of a Discovery+ series.
yankodesign.com
Tiny, prefab, foldable house is a dream for nomads
When I was a young kid, one of my naive dreams was to have a house that I can pack up in a suitcase and bring out to wherever I’m traveling. I thought I would be able to save up on hotel fees since I can actually bring my house everywhere. Or maybe I watched Mary Poppins too many times and thought that I can actually fit things in a bag like an entire house and all the other furniture. Well of course that is still an impossibility right now, at least the Mary Poppins’ bag part. We do have tiny homes that we can pack up and technically bring wherever we want.
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
Top Speed
The Ascender 30A Is A Luxury Truck For A Dystopian Future
27North’s 2023 Ascender 30A could be the ideal survival vehicle for the apocalypse. The modified Ford F-550 is replete with all the kit and capability one might need to survive a dystopian future, from bullet-proof glass to its ability to haul up to 40,000 pounds. Of course, money may not have much of a purpose in such a future, but those preparing for it will have to dish out seven figures to own this survivor's special.
RideApart
Mutt Motorcycles To Launch New DRK-01 Lineup In 2023
It’s November, 2022, in the northern hemisphere, and while a lot of sleeping dogs would probably love it if you let them lie, Mutt Motorcycles has apparently been wide awake and hard at work. The company, which is based in Birmingham, U.K., specializes in stylish, small-displacement machines of the kind that are much more popular in Europe and Asia than in the U.S.
Autoblog
Scout Motors gets a website and a new teaser for upcoming off-roader
Scout Motors just pressed the "Level Up" button on its teaser campaign. The newest Volkswagen Group sub-brand is preparing an electric SUV and an electric pickup that the latest timelines predict for 2026, and all we've seen of them before now are shaded line drawings. But Scout enthusiasts are what convinced VW to resurrect the four-by-four, and the automaker wants to get them involved now. A minimalist web site at ScoutMotors.com houses the above teaser for the SUV variant, a Careers page, a Press page, and a forum that's already attracted fan attention.
How Does a Turbo Wastegate Work?
Adobe StockIt's job is similar to the blow-off valve, except on the exhaust side.
See How a Home Stager Turned This Ultra-Traditional Home into a Relaxed, Airy Space
When homes linger on the market for a while, real estate agents are faced with a few options. They can drastically drop the price, extensively renovate, or revisit the staging. This 6,700-square-foot traditional brick home had been on and off the market for over two years by the time Laura Peery with the Steele Group Sotheby’s took on the listing.
Is There An Ideal Place For Your Sink To Be Positioned In Your Kitchen?
If you're considering an upgrade to your kitchen through a major renovation, be sure to plan wisely regarding the location of its most important elements.
yankodesign.com
This small cabin in the woods was built using a repurposed shipping container
The utility of shipping containers in architecture is quite established now – whether for building shelters for homeless people, beautiful modern homes, or even cabins in the wood! And one such stunning seasonal cabin made from a repurposed shipping container is the Shiship Cabin by Repère Boréal. Shiship quite literally means ‘duck’ in the indigenous Innu language, and the cabin is located in Quebec, Canada.
