Coweta, OK

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency

A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta finds location for new training center

Coweta County has a location set for its proposed public safety training center, a location that was revealed at Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. That location is on Ishman Ballard Road near Essie Mae Walker Road, revealed architect Joe Gardner, who works on a number of projects with the county.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan approves four, and possibly last, ARPA grants

The Newnan City Council approved all four ARPA requests at their meeting Tuesday, requests that could possibly be the last ARPA requests heard by the council. Andrew Moody, the city’s ARPA program manager, predicted those would be maybe the last requests during the meeting on Tuesday. The four requests...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Triple Crown race a victory for runners and charity

On Nov. 5, Eric Woronick and Shelly Davis were awarded the Overall Male and Female champions at Browns Mill in the Coweta Trail Running Triple Crown. Their combined times over three trail races in Coweta County bested the competition. It was close in the men’s standings through race two, the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan signs LOST agreement

The Newnan City Council voted in favor of signing the Local Option Sales Tax agreement at their meeting Tuesday. The city of Newnan, which currently has 31.19 percent of LOST revenues, will see a decrease to 30.28 percent by 2025. Coweta County, which currently receives 61.41 percent of LOST revenues, will see an increase to 62.71 percent by 2025.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Yamaha sponsors $25,000 in scholarships for employee’s kids

Brad Mabry got a performance bonus at work. It was not based on his performance; it was because of how well his kids have done in school. Two of his daughters were among the ten student scholarship award winners at Yamaha. Each winner had parents who work for Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, and received a $2,500 scholarship.
NEWNAN, GA
WGAU

GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan anglers to compete in Expanded Elite Series Field in 2023

After a record-breaking 2022 Elite Series season that awarded eight Century Belts, crowned four first-time champions and garnered over 18.5 million views on FOX and the FOX Sports channels, B.A.S.S. announced the new expanded field for the 2023 Elite Series. Next year, brothers Micah and Marc Frazier of Newnan will...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan approves nine month extension for Beverage Vault

The Newnan City Council has given nine months to its third liquor store license holder to open up shop. The council unanimously approved the extension to Beverage Vault, which would be located at 109 Bullsboro Drive, the site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic, just east of the Kroger shopping center.
NEWNAN, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Luther Leonard Moody, Jr.

Luther Leonard Moody, Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1944. He is the son of the late Luther Leonard Moody Sr. and the late Blanch Evelyn Tate Moody. Luther loved his family, and he always took care of others before himself....
VILLA RICA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Martha Schwab Maddox

Mrs. Martha Schwab Maddox, 85, of Newnan (formerly of Americus, Georgia) passed away Monday morning, Nov. 21 at her residence at Benton House (affectionately known as "The Palace" by her and her family). She was born on Aug. 20, 1937, in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late Reverend Alfred Schwab and...
NEWNAN, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Jack Pilkenton Turkey Farm, Molena

When I think of poultry, I usually think of Northeast Georgia, but this building near the historic West Georgia town of Molena, branded “Jack Pilkenton Turkey Farm”, sent me down a research rabbit hole. I didn’t find any rabbits but instead found millions of turkeys! Mr. Pilkenton raised turkeys on this land, adjacent to the Whiskey Bonding Barn, which he bought and incorporated into the operation in 1951.
MOLENA, GA

