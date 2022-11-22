Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency
A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta finds location for new training center
Coweta County has a location set for its proposed public safety training center, a location that was revealed at Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. That location is on Ishman Ballard Road near Essie Mae Walker Road, revealed architect Joe Gardner, who works on a number of projects with the county.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves four, and possibly last, ARPA grants
The Newnan City Council approved all four ARPA requests at their meeting Tuesday, requests that could possibly be the last ARPA requests heard by the council. Andrew Moody, the city’s ARPA program manager, predicted those would be maybe the last requests during the meeting on Tuesday. The four requests...
Newnan Times-Herald
Triple Crown race a victory for runners and charity
On Nov. 5, Eric Woronick and Shelly Davis were awarded the Overall Male and Female champions at Browns Mill in the Coweta Trail Running Triple Crown. Their combined times over three trail races in Coweta County bested the competition. It was close in the men’s standings through race two, the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona
Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
Marietta firefighters seek raises amid resignations
Some Marietta firefighters say Fire Chief Tim Milligan is not properly advancing them through the city’s pay structure, ...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan signs LOST agreement
The Newnan City Council voted in favor of signing the Local Option Sales Tax agreement at their meeting Tuesday. The city of Newnan, which currently has 31.19 percent of LOST revenues, will see a decrease to 30.28 percent by 2025. Coweta County, which currently receives 61.41 percent of LOST revenues, will see an increase to 62.71 percent by 2025.
Newnan Times-Herald
Yamaha sponsors $25,000 in scholarships for employee’s kids
Brad Mabry got a performance bonus at work. It was not based on his performance; it was because of how well his kids have done in school. Two of his daughters were among the ten student scholarship award winners at Yamaha. Each winner had parents who work for Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, and received a $2,500 scholarship.
Holiday traffic eases, but I-75 remains jammed in Cobb
During what was expected to be the busiest week of travel in years, traffic is predictably piling up on metro Atlanta roads and highways the afternoon before Thanksgiving.
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan anglers to compete in Expanded Elite Series Field in 2023
After a record-breaking 2022 Elite Series season that awarded eight Century Belts, crowned four first-time champions and garnered over 18.5 million views on FOX and the FOX Sports channels, B.A.S.S. announced the new expanded field for the 2023 Elite Series. Next year, brothers Micah and Marc Frazier of Newnan will...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves nine month extension for Beverage Vault
The Newnan City Council has given nine months to its third liquor store license holder to open up shop. The council unanimously approved the extension to Beverage Vault, which would be located at 109 Bullsboro Drive, the site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic, just east of the Kroger shopping center.
claytoncrescent.org
Sources: Forest Park PD chief out
Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
Newnan Times-Herald
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr.
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1944. He is the son of the late Luther Leonard Moody Sr. and the late Blanch Evelyn Tate Moody. Luther loved his family, and he always took care of others before himself....
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Newnan Times-Herald
Martha Schwab Maddox
Mrs. Martha Schwab Maddox, 85, of Newnan (formerly of Americus, Georgia) passed away Monday morning, Nov. 21 at her residence at Benton House (affectionately known as "The Palace" by her and her family). She was born on Aug. 20, 1937, in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late Reverend Alfred Schwab and...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Jack Pilkenton Turkey Farm, Molena
When I think of poultry, I usually think of Northeast Georgia, but this building near the historic West Georgia town of Molena, branded “Jack Pilkenton Turkey Farm”, sent me down a research rabbit hole. I didn’t find any rabbits but instead found millions of turkeys! Mr. Pilkenton raised turkeys on this land, adjacent to the Whiskey Bonding Barn, which he bought and incorporated into the operation in 1951.
‘Devastating’ loss of indigent defenders in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County has a shortage of indigent defense attorneys in superior court, where the toughest cases are tried.
Comments / 0