Washington, DC

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'

The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire

Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was in a...
Houston Chronicle

Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High, a crew-cut sophomore named Jerral Wayne Jones found his spot among a phalanx of White boys who stood at the front entrance and blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate the school.
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
KTSA

How Thanksgiving football games started for the Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of play during a Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on November 22, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may seem like the Dallas Cowboys...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Baltimore

The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.They have lost six of their last seven games.While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.In fact,...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How have the 10 quarterbacks drafted in 2021 performed?

Rough going for many (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets. Trevor Lawrence is having trouble finding his footing in Jacksonville. How have all the quarterbacks drafted in 2021 done in the NFL? Let's take a look...Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) Sam Ehlinger came to the Colts out of Texas in the sixth round. He lost his two starts this season after replacing Matt Ryan. The veteran former Falcon was reinstalled as the Indy QB and Ehlinger is back on the sidelines.Ian Book, New Orleans Saints (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports) Ian Book...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers respond to Emmanuel Acho calling Justin Herbert 'social media quarterback'

Former NFL linebacker and current analyst for Fox Sports Emmanuel Acho has made headlines this season for his takes. In this case, for his strong dislike of Justin Herbert. But recently, Acho raised eyebrows after calling Herbert a “social media quarterback,” meaning Herbert makes special throws that go viral on social media, which leads to people overlooking his bad moments.

