Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'
The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire
Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was in a...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Houston Chronicle
Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High, a crew-cut sophomore named Jerral Wayne Jones found his spot among a phalanx of White boys who stood at the front entrance and blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate the school.
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
From Clint Longley in the clutch to Leon Lett in the snow, the Cowboys on Thanksgiving is always a traditional, appetizing feast.
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys
A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
KTSA
How Thanksgiving football games started for the Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of play during a Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on November 22, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may seem like the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 12: Dak Prescott, making moves
The Dallas Cowboys are staking their claim as the best team in the NFC. While a swarming defense and Tony Pollard’s rise as an elite playmaker are undeniable pieces of this ascension, the most important factor may be the man behind center. Dak Prescott has shaken off an ugly...
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are 'unequivocally' Super Bowl contenders following blowout win over Vikings
It's been 9,765 days since Jerry Jones hoisted the Cowboys' fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy after Dallas vanquished Pittsburgh in Arizona's Sun Devil Stadium. The 27-17 win marked the third title the Cowboys have won under Jones, who purchased the franchise less than seven years earlier. It's been over a quarter-century...
FOX Sports
NFL, college football odds: Insights on Cowboys-Giants, Michigan-Ohio State
If you’re looking for something to be thankful for this week, well, you have this: Getting betting nuggets a day early for NFL Week 12 odds and college football Week 13 odds. Yep, the Thanksgiving holiday moved up the deadline, and you, loyal reader, are the beneficiary. And while...
The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.They have lost six of their last seven games.While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.In fact,...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Cowboys host Giants this Thanksgiving on FOX
The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hosted the New York Giants (7-3) on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. We aired the game on FOX 17.
How have the 10 quarterbacks drafted in 2021 performed?
Rough going for many (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets. Trevor Lawrence is having trouble finding his footing in Jacksonville. How have all the quarterbacks drafted in 2021 done in the NFL? Let's take a look...Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) Sam Ehlinger came to the Colts out of Texas in the sixth round. He lost his two starts this season after replacing Matt Ryan. The veteran former Falcon was reinstalled as the Indy QB and Ehlinger is back on the sidelines.Ian Book, New Orleans Saints (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports) Ian Book...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 live tracker: Cowboys host Giants in huge NFC East showdown
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both still have designs on winning the NFC East, but it'll take a win for one or the other on Thanksgiving Day to do so. Will the Cowboys complete the season sweep of the Giants? Or will New York take another step in a promising season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll?
Chargers respond to Emmanuel Acho calling Justin Herbert 'social media quarterback'
Former NFL linebacker and current analyst for Fox Sports Emmanuel Acho has made headlines this season for his takes. In this case, for his strong dislike of Justin Herbert. But recently, Acho raised eyebrows after calling Herbert a “social media quarterback,” meaning Herbert makes special throws that go viral on social media, which leads to people overlooking his bad moments.
Giants-Cowboys: 6 prop bets for Thursday's game
The New York Giants (7-3) will face the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. New York is a 9.5-point road underdog against Dallas, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 45.5. Giants Wire presents six proposition bets for Thursday’s Giants-Cowboys game.
