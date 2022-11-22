Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
USED – Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale
USED - Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale ( $4,500 ) Used Premier Stainless Keg Washer Model# KGW-M-02 for sale. 3ph power with L15-20 Plug. Works great and is in excellent condition. We upgraded to a semi-automatic system so no longer need the unit. Currently sells for $10k new.
probrewer.com
Advantage Portable Chiller, 1 Ton New/Never Used
Advantage Portable Chiller, 1 Ton New/Never Used ( $6,500 ) Advantage Engineering 1 Ton Portable Chiller, New/Never Used. Shipping covered by seller. Manufacturer’s website: https://advantageengineering.com/portableChillers/units/waterChillerPortable-m11a.php.
probrewer.com
Specific Mechanical 5 BBL system for sale
Very nice direct fire 5 BBL specific mechanical brewhouse system.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?
Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150
Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150. The post The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
probrewer.com
Iron Heart - Production Level Capacity Augmentation
Quality – Seam & sanitation guaranteed, dissolved O2 analysis, in-house lab capabilities!. Think of us as the canning infrastructure of your facility, whether or not you already have a canning line, we’re here to get the job done. The Quality Leader in Canning…Look No Further. At Iron...
probrewer.com
15 BBL Complete Brew System
Nothing wrong with anything. We’re just looking at downsizing our system to better scale to our taproom. 15 Barrel Brew System made in USA with entirely too much US stainless. Welds are sanitary quality beads inside and out. This listing is just for the brew house and tanks, but I’m open to negotiate for inclusion of a bunch of additional ancillary equipment I have available too (glycol system, grain mill, grist case, hoses, etc.). System will ship with detailed operating procedure. Email me with questions.
With a Top Speed of 256 MPH, the Rimac Nevera Is Officially the World’s Fastest Production EV
The Rimac Nevera just earned itself another spot in the record books. The Croatian marque’s first model, which is was already the world’s fastest-accelerating car, is now officially the fastest production EV as well. The battery-powered hypercar earned its latest distinction after hitting a top speed of 256 mph on a recent run in Germany. The Nevera set the new standard for EVs at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, a test track specifically chosen for the attempt because of its 2.9-mile-long straightaways. The record was set in a completely unmodified version of the Nevera piloted by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro...
Legendary Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Diesel: The Good and Bad
The 7.3 Ford Power Stroke engine is legendary in diesel circles. It is one of the main reasons the 1999 to 2003 Ford Super Duty trucks are still so popular today. Its reliability is unsurpassed and was produced just before emissions regulations added to diesel engines’ cost, complexity, and reliability. There is a lot of … The post Legendary Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Diesel: The Good and Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
probrewer.com
300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenter – $1950
300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenter - $1950 ( $1,950 ) One (1) cylindrical 316 stainless steel fermenter wine / kombucha open top fermenters. Cylindrical tank has a 320 total gallon capacity. Super high quality 316 stainless steel. Has two casters. Sloped bottom for aid in drainage. 1.5 inch tri-clover port. This was custom made in the US.
probrewer.com
HDP Single Head Counter Pressure Can Filler
Single head HDP counter pressure can filler. All hosing, connections and solenoids recently replaced. Clean machine and ready to work. We out grew the machine and have moved to a 4 head filler. $1,500 USD or $2,000 CAD. Buyer responsible to packing and shipping. Manufacturer : HDP. Where Manufactured :...
probrewer.com
Agilent Liquid Chromatograph LC
Agilent Liquid Chromatograph for sale. This system has a variety of useful methods that can be used in Breweries, Distillers. Message me if you have any questions about pricing. Cheers.
probrewer.com
Bright tanks/16 head counter pressure canning line
Used Product Ad posted 18 hours ago in Brite and Storage Tanks by Charlie21. -1pc 16 head counter pressure canning line $30,000. For more info please call. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad. Hey Charlie,. I am reaching out to you in case you...
probrewer.com
8oz Sleek Cans – 6 Pallets ($0.04 per can)
68,244 8oz sleek cans on 6 pallets manufactured by Envases. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
probrewer.com
Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale!!
Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale. It’s in good working condition. Message me if you have any questions.
probrewer.com
(2) 7.55bbl / 900L Brites – Jacketed, Insulated
For sale, two identical jacketed and insulated ContainerLogic BBT / Brites – or could be used as dish-bottom fermentors. Bought new in 2019 and used only a few times each. They’re basically brand new, would be great as a packaging tank, a serving vessel without a walk-in, or FV. Short and compact for their size. European tanks. ContainerLogic -made in Germany or Austria. See schematic drawing for dimensions. Can be delivered locally, or within greater Rocky Mountain CO/WY/NM/KS area – distance and rate negotiable. Can also ship on a pallet via Fedex or your carrier of choice, you pay freight.
Armless Man Sets 143 MPH Drift World Record In 1,000 HP BMW M3
Polish drift god Bartosz Ostalowski is now a world record-holder. Last month, Ostalowski set a Guinness World Record for the fastest drift ever in a foot-driven car. Bartosz set the record by initiating the slide at a terrifying 172 mph, holding it through a 165-foot measuring zone, clocking a record-breaking 143.9 mph.
probrewer.com
24 Faucet Beer Tower and Drip Tray w/ Glass Washers
24 Faucet Beer Tower and Drip Tray w/ Glass Washers ( $2,500 ) 24 Faucet Micro Matic beer tower with two 40″ surface mount drip trays with cutouts and glass washers. 23 of the 24 faucets are the high end 304 SS faucets. (one was replaced with a different type)
Comments / 0