The roller coaster ride for gas prices is now working its way toward one of those drops, and with the price of crude plunging in the last week, it could drop even more. The average price of regular unleaded in Coweta County on Monday was $3.160, according to data from AAA’s gas price tracker. That price is down from last week’s average of $3.195.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO