Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency
A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
Gas prices making their way down
The roller coaster ride for gas prices is now working its way toward one of those drops, and with the price of crude plunging in the last week, it could drop even more. The average price of regular unleaded in Coweta County on Monday was $3.160, according to data from AAA’s gas price tracker. That price is down from last week’s average of $3.195.
