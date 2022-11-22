ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Biden extending federal student loan pause

WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is extending the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt. Biden made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. I'm confident that...
WASHINGTON STATE
money.com

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
MSNBC

Mike Pompeo thinks he’s found the world’s ‘most dangerous person’

During his tenure in the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo spent about 15 months as a troubled director of the CIA. This was soon followed by a nearly three-year run at the State Department, leading to a great many assessments that the Kansas Republican was the single worst secretary of state in American history.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Why young voters won’t fall for the GOP’s student loan shell game

Conservative Republicans are widely opposed to President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. But as you might imagine, the GOP, which has struggled to win over young voters, is having a world of trouble messaging their opposition to Biden’s plan in a way that appeals to Americans — particularly, young Americans — who’ve been saddled with financially crippling student loans.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness

Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Hillary Clinton Renews Calls for RICO Lawsuit Sanctions, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Serial Litigant’ Who Files Dubious Cases Against ‘His Perceived Foes’

In a reply brief filed Monday, attorneys for Hillary Clinton and a collection of other defendants renewed calls for sanctions against Donald Trump’s attorneys over a thus-far-failed racketeering case in the Southern District of Florida. The other defendants who filed the joint sanctions brief also include Clinton’s campaign, John...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy