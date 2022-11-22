Read full article on original website
Biden extends the student-loan payment pause for another 6 months at most as his debt relief remains blocked in court
The student-loan payment pause will now last through June 30, or up to 60 days after the legal challenges blocking the relief are resolved.
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
dayton247now.com
Biden extending federal student loan pause
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is extending the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt. Biden made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. I'm confident that...
money.com
What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers
Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
Biden administration notifies approved student loan relief applicants as program remains tied up in courts
The Biden administration started notifying individuals who are approved for federal student loan relief on Saturday even as the future of that relief remains in limbo after lower courts blocked the program nationwide.
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
MSNBC
Mike Pompeo thinks he’s found the world’s ‘most dangerous person’
During his tenure in the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo spent about 15 months as a troubled director of the CIA. This was soon followed by a nearly three-year run at the State Department, leading to a great many assessments that the Kansas Republican was the single worst secretary of state in American history.
Republicans blast Biden's 'disgraceful' extension to student loan payment pause
The Biden administration's latest extension to the pause on federal student loan payments faced a chilly reception from congressional Republicans, who blasted the announcement as fiscally irresponsible.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court student loan showdown ignites, with states urging stop to Biden plan
Six Republican-led states asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject President Joe Biden's bid to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, drawing the battle lines at the nation's highest court against a plan that could affect 40 million U.S. residents. The six states are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri,...
MSNBC
Why young voters won’t fall for the GOP’s student loan shell game
Conservative Republicans are widely opposed to President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. But as you might imagine, the GOP, which has struggled to win over young voters, is having a world of trouble messaging their opposition to Biden’s plan in a way that appeals to Americans — particularly, young Americans — who’ve been saddled with financially crippling student loans.
Biden announced an extension of the student loan payment pause. These 3 factors will determine when you need to start making payments again.
Biden just extended the student-loan payment pause through June 30, 2023 at the latest. Here's why you might get a bill earlier than that date.
President Biden extends pause on student loan repayments as forgiveness program tied up in courts
This is the eighth time the restart date for payments has been rescheduled, but the Department of Education says they need more time to resolve their legal fight.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Biden, holding out for Supreme Court, offers another student loan payment pause extension
The payment pause began under former President Donald Trump during the pandemic. Biden said in August it wouldn't be extended past Dec. 31, 2022.
CNBC
Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness
Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
Hillary Clinton Renews Calls for RICO Lawsuit Sanctions, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Serial Litigant’ Who Files Dubious Cases Against ‘His Perceived Foes’
In a reply brief filed Monday, attorneys for Hillary Clinton and a collection of other defendants renewed calls for sanctions against Donald Trump’s attorneys over a thus-far-failed racketeering case in the Southern District of Florida. The other defendants who filed the joint sanctions brief also include Clinton’s campaign, John...
Essence
In Reaction To GOP's Student Loan Debt Relief Opposition, Biden Extends Pause To June 2023
The months-long moratorium will serve as the much-needed reprieve many borrowers need. It looks like much of the country can breath a sigh of relief, if not for the next few months at least. The Biden administration announced it is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments,...
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.
