What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Former Philadelphia Sheriff's deputy charged with selling guns used in fatal shooting of high school studentAvdhesh PalawatPhiladelphia, NY
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
George Zimny, 60, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - George Zimny, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be in the spring. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Judith C. Hudziak, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Judith C. Hudziak will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm Monday, November 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The burial and funeral service will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Judith passed away at Samaritan’s...
Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of South Massey Street, passed away November 19, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Trevor was born October 23, 1980 in Watertown , son of Kenneth B. Gladle and Patricia A. (Netto) Gladle-Hatch. He attended schools in Watertown and received his plumbing and heating certificate from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Trevor worked for various restaurants including Ricardo’s as an executive chef and most recently at Spokes as a sous chef.
Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Washington St., died on November 16, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident. Michael was born on November 18, 1974 in Lowville, New York, son of James P. and Judy (Beaudoin) Worley. He was employed as an attendant at Sunoco Gas Station in Watertown.
Eugene ‘Gene’ Milton Long
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene Long passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022. He leaves a legacy of love to all the lives he touched. He was born in Oneonta, New York, April 15, 1929. He graduated from Oneonta High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Hoping to pursue his passion for football he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. After a term he changed his focus and enrolled at Cortland State Teachers College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the rank of Captain.
Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home. Michael was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1980 to Stewart R. Paul and Donna M. Sprague. After receiving his GED, he attended college in Binghamton. He was employed...
Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, formerly of NYS Route, 3 died peacefully on Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been a resident since 2020. He was born on August 25, 1950, in Daviess County, Indiana to...
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022. Ronald was born in Mercer, PA June 4, 1942, son of John and Margaret G. Kudrey Asafaylo. The family moved to the north country and he was a 1960 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary and then from St. Bonaventure University.
Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, formerly of Midtown Towers, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for a short time. Betty was born on October 26, 1946 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Gilbert...
Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Laurie was born on July 4,1968 in Lowville, the daughter of Malcolm and Sharon (Myers) Campbell. She was a 1986 graduate of...
Michael Leslie Locy, 69, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael Leslie Locy, 69 passed away on Friday, November 18 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He was born in Gouverneur on May 29, 1953, to Robert K. Locy Sr. and Loana A. LaVare Locy. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton in 1971, and he attended both Suny Canton ATC and SUNY Potsdam. He retired from the Navy and the Naval Reserve with 20 years of service with the rank of OS1. The USS Saratoga, USS John F. Kennedy, and USS DeWert, took him to many interesting places including Egypt, Spain, Italy, France and Greece. Michael worked for Tamarck Tree Service and retired from the Lewis Tree Service.
Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
Susan M. Lalonde, 77, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Susan M. Lalonde, age 77 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (November 25, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood Memorial Park) in Ogdensburg.
Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on Nov. 11, 2022. Mary was born July 1st, 1935, to the late George and Beulah Pettis. She graduated from IHC in 1952. She married Kenneth Trombley Sr. on Dec. 27th, 1954. Mary was...
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
Running for a reason: Heuvelton hosts annual Gobbler Gallop 5K
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 100 runners took part in Heuvelton’s 11th annual Gobbler Gallop Thursday morning. Runners of all ages were stretched and ready for the fast dash across the village. People from the community donated food to the community food pantry as their ticket to run...
A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday. The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees. This years’ theme is “It’s a...
Iris L. Waugh, 83, of Talcville
TALCVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Iris L. Waugh, age 83, of Talcville, passed away on November 21, 2022 at her home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
