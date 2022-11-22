Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in a southeast Bakersfield driveway, according to California Highway Patrol. Spokesman Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned an 18-year-old man had been […]
BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
Delano Police recover two unregistered handguns following traffic pursuit
Omar Ramos Valdez, 27, was booked into Kern County Central Receiving Tuesday on evading police and multiple firearms-related charges.
BPD identify possible suspect in early morning pedestrian hit-and-run
The pedestrian had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a hospital. BPD believes they have found the car involved.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Buck Owens Boulevard, just north of Sillect Avenue at 2:42 a.m. According to the officials, the victim was outside a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.
Police searching for suspect after pedestrian is struck in Bakersfield
Officials say the victim had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
Wasco Man arrested following carjacking, on-foot chase in Bakersfield
A Wasco man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) after he had assaulted a taxi cab driver while stealing her car early Monday morning, November 21st.
1 arrested after firing shots out of moving vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in Lamont received a report of shots fired in Lamont then made an arrest in connection days later. Deputies received a report of an individual firing shots near South Union Avenue and Houghton Road in Lamont on Nov. 12, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
Man who allegedly drove over woman sleeping in Jefferson Park appears in court
Twenty-one-year-old Hector Manuel Robles was arrested for his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022 in Jefferson Park.
2 Arrested for Alleged DUI at Scene of Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on California Avenue and Oak Street around 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the city of Bakersfield where two people were seen taken into custody for alleged DUI by Bakersfield Police officers at the scene. It is unknown if any of...
Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
Bakersfield police search for home burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect, according to the department. The suspect is wanted for burglary of a residential garage that happened on Oct. 20 around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Orange Street. The suspect is described as a […]
Comments / 1