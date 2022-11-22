ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

hot96.com

Convicted Felon Arrested For Firing Gun In Front Of Business

An Evansville man was arrested for firing off shots in front of a Henderson business. Employees of Bullets Pawn shop told police that someone shot a round off in front of the store then fled. That person was later identified as 59 year old Tony Melton. Officers caught up with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
HENDERSON, KY
whopam.com

Several arrested following Madisonville investigation

An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro Police warns community of scammer posing as officer

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky issued a new scam warning to the community on Wednesday. A statement from the Owensboro Police Department says that multiple citizens have recently reached out about being contacted by someone claiming to be with the police department. According to citizen reports, the imposter then tries to...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say

Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies man in Spencer County death investigation

A death investigation is underway in Spencer County, Indiana, after authorities say a body was discovered in a ditch. The Indiana State Police says that a man's body was found in a ditch off near Eureka. The Spencer County Coroner's Office later said they identified the man as 56-year-old Bret...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Postal Worker Arrested And Charged with Drug Trafficking

A Henderson County United States Postal worker was arrested and is facing drug charges. Police say they watched as 28 year old Destiny Thomas delivered a package to her own home. The package originally had an address to another residence. It contained ten pounds of high grade marijuana, which has...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville shooting involving child ruled accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another child. Police say the injured child was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Victims identified in fatal Posey County crash

Two people who died in a late-night crash in Posey County, Indiana, have been identified. The Posey County Sheriff's Office tells us Christopher M. Wagner and Justus A. Ricketts were killed in the crash, which happened late Tuesday night on West Franklin Road, just south of State Road 62. The...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Death investigation underway in Wabash County

A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
WABASH COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Owensboro Police Department accepting applications for new officers

New police officers are needed in the city of Owensboro, Kentucky. The Owensboro Police Department put out a notice Thursday that it was now accepting applications for new police officers. OPD says it's offering an improved annual starting pay of $48,196, plus a $4,300 annual bonus upon the completion of...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Woman killed in Hopkins County crash

A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
SACRAMENTO, KY

