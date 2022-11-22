Read full article on original website
FOX 2’s Thanksgiving Day TV program schedule
ST. LOUIS – A programming mention for Thanksgiving Day. FOX 2 will carry FIFA World Cup Soccer starting at 9 a.m. with Portugal vs. Ghana followed by Brazil vs. Serbia at 12:30 p.m. Following FIFA World Cup, we have Thanksgiving Day football starting at 3:00 p.m . as the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX2now.com
Signature Orthopedics Group are the team doctors for St. Louis Ambush soccer
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Ambush soccer team kicks off its season on Friday, November 25, in fine health. That’s because Signature Orthopedics has partnered with the team to keep everyone heading in the right health direction. Dr. Kevin Quigley, a former Ambush player, and Dr. Patrick Reardon serve as the sports medicine physicians for the team.
Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues’ 7-game roll
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an...
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis, county and Dome board reach agreement to split $519 million Rams settlement
After months of haggling, St. Louis, St. Louis County and the board that oversees the Dome announced an agreement Tuesday night on how to divide the $519 million settlement over the Rams leaving. The tentative agreement calls for the money to be divided as follows:. St. Louis will get $280...
Jurassic World Live Tour takes place at Enterprise Center Dec. 16-18
Life finds a way, and so does Jurassic World Live. Find a way to entertain audiences of all ages.
FOX2now.com
Catching up with Mike Martz
Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the architect of the "Greatest Show on Turf" on Sports Final. Catching up with Mike Martz. Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox...
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
Guns ‘N Hoses host annual boxing event to support the BackStoppers
A St. Louis tradition took the stage at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday for the annual Guns 'N Hoses boxing event.
Tim’s Travels: 35th annual Guns ‘N Hoses event at Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS – Just because someone puts on boxing gloves does not make them a boxer. Case in point, Tim Ezell. He was in the ring at Enterprise Center, getting ready for the 35th annual Guns ‘N Hoses event. The event has raised over $1 million last year and $10 million in total.
Turkey Trot 5k Charity Run today
This morning's Turkey Trot 5k event is drawing runners and walkers from all across the St. Louis metropolitan area. This is a recurring walk and run event.
Jimerson’s 16 lead Saint Louis over Paul Quinn 96-53
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points as Saint Louis beat Paul Quinn 96-53 on Wednesday night. Jimerson shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (5-1). Javonte Perkins scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Sincere Parker shot 4 […]
KMOV
St. Charles County Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of workers inside the St. Peters Amazon STL 8 warehouse are preparing for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. However, a strike is on the horizon and it’s not just happening in St. Peters. Amazon workers across the globe...
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A billion-dollar development project is promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront, and the global construction industry. In an exclusive story with News 4, the development group shared new details, including what companies are expanding to St. Louis to be a part of the project.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
Chesterfield Powerball player wins $50,000
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.
POWERplex plans to transform St. Louis Mills Mall now include industrial park
POWERplex, a massive youth sports complex in the works for several years at the former St. Louis Mills Mall site, has adjusted its development plans to include a future industrial park.
To ‘Make Amazon Pay,’ St. Peters Fulfillment Center Workers Will Strike
Some employees plan to walk out Friday afternoon as part of a worldwide campaign
