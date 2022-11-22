ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

New York Giants bring in TE Nick Vannett to compete on practice squad

The New York Giants have sustained an unbelievable number of injuries this season, including at the tight end spot, where rookie fourth-round selection Daniel Bellinger suffered a broken eye socket. Bellinger has been rehabilitating and is close to making a return to practice, but he is still unable to feature on offense, leaving the Giants thin at the position.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy