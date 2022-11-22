Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Raiders 'Incredible' WR Davante Adams ‘Top Guy’ Seahawks Have Seen, Says Pete Carroll
Records will hardly matter when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The talent level will be off the charts and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware. While trying to limit the do-or-die approach of a Raiders team desperate for a...
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets
Where would you place Aaron Rodgers next?
Wichita Eagle
Healthy & Confident, Seahawks CB Tre Brown ‘Can Be One of Best Corners in the League’
RENTON, Wash. - Nearly one year to the day, after Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown crumpled to the turf trying to defend a vertical route against Cardinals receiver A.J. Green, he didn't initially know the severity of his injury. Trainers rushed onto the field to tend to him, but Brown declined...
Seahawks Week 12 injury report: Only 2 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seattle Seahawks are back from their bye week and their injury report is about as clean as it gets this time of year, or any. Only two players did not participate in today’s practice and one was an illness. Here’s your first look at this week’s injury report....
Yardbarker
New York Giants bring in TE Nick Vannett to compete on practice squad
The New York Giants have sustained an unbelievable number of injuries this season, including at the tight end spot, where rookie fourth-round selection Daniel Bellinger suffered a broken eye socket. Bellinger has been rehabilitating and is close to making a return to practice, but he is still unable to feature on offense, leaving the Giants thin at the position.
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
Comments / 0