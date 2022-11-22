Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Yardbarker
Raiders 'Incredible' WR Davante Adams ‘Top Guy’ Seahawks Have Seen, Says Pete Carroll
Records will hardly matter when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The talent level will be off the charts and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware. While trying to limit the do-or-die approach of a Raiders team desperate for a...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears
Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach
Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Yardbarker
Healthy & Confident, Seahawks CB Tre Brown 'Can Be One of Best Corners in the League'
RENTON, Wash. - Nearly one year to the day, after Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown crumpled to the turf trying to defend a vertical route against Cardinals receiver A.J. Green, he didn't initially know the severity of his injury. Trainers rushed onto the field to tend to him, but Brown declined...
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
MHH Podcast: Debating Whether Melvin Gordon was Broncos' Scapegoat
The Mile High Huddle Podcast debated whether the Denver Broncos used Melvin Gordon as a means to an end.
The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.They have lost six of their last seven games.While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.In fact,...
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities
Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive end. This New Englander divides his time wisely so he can be a face of the Patriots and a philanthropic force in the community. In hopes of inspiring children, Guy spends his free time helping children with learning disabilities and advocating for the importance of asking for help.
Yardbarker
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Dolphins 'Running On All Cylinders'
The Houston Texans' experiment with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback is not going so well, but the Miami Dolphins are thriving with Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are on the verge of their first AFC East title since 2008 with a 7-3 record, and the progression Tagovailoa has made in year three is leading the charge.
How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players
After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play. Those discussions aren’t just happening around office watercoolers...
NBC Sports
Marcus Jones named AFC special teams player of the week
The Patriots pulled off a stunning victory over the Jets with a late punt return for a touchdown. Returner Marcus Jones has now been named AFC special teams player of the week. Jones took the return 84 yards to the house, making it the first punt return for a touchdown...
Sanborn reflects on his current success with Bears
Seven months ago, Jack Sanborn was just a kid from Lake Zurich trying to make it to the pros after a rocky start going unselected from the 2022 NFL draft. Now, he's a starting linebacker for the Chicago Bears. However, he ascertains the Bears showed as much interest as he...
Yardbarker
Packers Claim OLB Justin Hollins Off Waivers From Rams
The Packers lost Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL, so they could use some additional pass rush help at this point. Hollins, 25, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.
Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games
The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
Why Bulls are thankful for DeRozan's leadership
The Chicago Bulls don’t need a holiday to be thankful for DeMar DeRozan. “He’s an unbelievable player,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Obviously, you guys see the shotmaking ability. To me, it’s just there’s a lot that goes into it that’s so impressive. One, it’s the internal competitiveness and drive to want to be great, to want to win. And the only thing that matters to him is winning.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL could match at No. 3
The 2022 regular season for college football is winding down. However, the interest regarding draft prospects and where they'll be positioned mounts every day. Generally toward the end of a yearly campaign less heralded players make a late season surge up draft boards. Conversely, there are a number of well-known athletes that fall into later round discussions for a variety of reasons. Earlier mocks of ours have featured Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba as a top 15 pick, and over the last several mocks he wasn't even listed. Instead, this week a receiver we've never mentioned finds his way on our board as the 25th best option. The mock draft rollercoaster continues - enjoy.
Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class. This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame. Hester played eight seasons in Chicago. During his time with the Bears, he was selected...
