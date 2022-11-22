Read full article on original website
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
How Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns Could Save Our Democracy
At times the pursuit of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns feels like King Arthur’s search for the Holy Grail—in the belief that it might “heal all wounds, deliver eternal youth and grant everlasting happiness” to our embattled democracy. The thing is, it just might.The refusal of a federal appeals court to block the release of Trump’s tax returns—despite Trump’s standard histrionics over potential separation-of-powers issues—means the near culmination of litigation that commenced in 2019.Recall that the House Ways and Means Committee requested Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020 under a federal law that requires information on any taxpayer...
Republicans Outraged at Trump-Appointed FBI Director: 'Impeach!'
Christopher Wray was appointed to the federal agency by Trump in 2017 and was confirmed with overwhelming Republican support.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
SCOTUS Gives Trump Win on Taxes but Revives Lindsey Graham Threat
Former President Donald Trump secured a win on Tuesday when Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining years of his federal income tax returns. But the Court also dealt a blow to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump ally, by...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?
On Tuesday the Supreme Court dealt a final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to shield his tax returns from Congress.It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost antique now — the issue of Mr Trump’s finances took a back seat for many in the media and Democrats especially after January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.That shocking campaign to undermine America’s election systems went on as another battle was taking place in America’s courts: a slow, grinding slog between a now-ex president and a congressional committee that rarely...
Trump Reportedly Wanted IRS to Investigate Political Foes
When Donald Trump was President of the United States, he reportedly wanted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to investigate his political foes, specifically FBI Director James Comey and ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
New York Post
Trump blasts Supreme Court over tax order: ‘Lost its honor, prestige and standing’
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump lambasted the Supreme Court early Wednesday after the justices ordered the handover of his tax returns to a Democrat-led House committee. In his 1:15 a.m. diatribe, Trump, 76, claimed the high court “always” rules against him despite the 45th president nominating three of...
House Asks Supreme Court to Formally Settle Trump Tax Issue
Recently, the Supreme Court temporarily delayed the release of former President Donald Trump's tax documents. Now, the U.S. House of Representatives panel that wants the information is petitioning the highest court in the land.
Washington Examiner
Donald Trump's broken act
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will again run for president. It's a rushed move for relevance following the underwhelming Republican midterm performance. Unsurprisingly, Trump has not taken kindly to criticism that he bears the blame for the GOP's election night struggles. Trump thus used his campaign...
Roberts Extends Freeze on House’s Attempt to Obtain Trump’s Tax Returns
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order Tuesday to temporarily bar the Treasury Department from giving former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House committee, the latest move in a long-running dispute over whether Congress can gain access to them.
Trial Zeroes In on How Trump Org Dodged Taxes
Several Trump Organization executives were collectively paid more than $1 million on the side as “independent contractors” in 2015, in a way that helped them avoid taxes, Manhattan prosecutors revealed at the company’s criminal trial on Thursday. Although that particular detail didn’t become a formal criminal charge...
