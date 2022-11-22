Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Apple finally rolled out its Emergency SOS via satellite service that allows anybody with an iPhone 14 (any model) to send for help if they're off the grid. There were a ton of early deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that went live. And, according to The Verge, there are fresh rumors that Sonos will be announcing a bunch of new gadgets next year.
Black Friday Garmin deals: savings on smartwatches, cycling computers, turbos and more
We've rounded up the best prices on Garmin and Tacx hardware for Black Friday
Garmin Fenix 6X is one of the best fitness smartwatches around and now it's £450 off for Black Friday
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar, no less. Is this the best Black Friday Garmin deal of all?
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-H2 mirrorless camera is a major step forward for the company's highly popular X Series, bringing with it a variety of impressive upgrades and new features, most notable being a 40.2-megapixel high-resolution sensor, all wrapped up in the beloved design the bodies are known for. This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets up to 33 percent discount on Amazon
The ongoing Amazon deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ cover two models, namely the 128 GB Phantom Black and the 256 GB Phantom White. The first one gets a 33 percent discount, while its sibling is available for 24 percent off. After these discounts, their prices are US$667.99 and US$799.99, respectively.
Phone Arena
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now
Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Quick! Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds' price slashed in early Black Friday deal
These true wireless buds have dropped to just £39 / $49 ahead of Black Friday – better be quick!
TechRadar
Our favorite Black Friday OLED TV deal is back down to a record-low price
We've spotted some incredible Black Friday TV deals in the lead-up to Black Friday proper, and one of our favorite OLED displays just received a massive price drop at Best Buy. The brilliant LG A2 OLED TV is on sale and back down to a record-low price of $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $730 discount and one of the most affordable price tags on an OLED display, making it our favorite Black Friday TV deal.
livingetc.com
Big news! The Garmin Fenix 7 is suddenly at its lowest price ever (and we think it's better than a Fitbit)
There is so much landing in the Black Friday sales right now that it's quite hard to keep track. But when we were looking at smart watches earlier in the year, this Garmin model came out particularly highly against its competition, so I've been keeping a close eye on its pricing.
PC Magazine
Wyze Cam V3 Pro Review
We gave the original Wyze Cam an Editors’ Choice award because of its ease of use, low price, and generous feature set. Since then, the company has released several new models that improved upon the original with features such as motion tracking, color night vision, and weather resistance. The latest entry, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro ($49.99), once again sets the bar for affordable security cameras with its 2K video resolution and new capabilities such as Smart Focus (which gives you a better look at anything moving in the frame) and a built-in spotlight. That makes it our top pick for budget-friendly outdoor security cameras, and it works equally as well inside.
TechRadar
Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday
The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
moderncampground.com
Palomino RV Partners With Garmin ONE Solution To Power Pause Line Trailers
Garmin announced on Monday that Palomino RV had selected the Garmin One solution to power its off-road-ready Pause line travel trailers. Garmin ONE provides the 26-foot trailer with an integrated RV experience, which offers easy control of the camper system, including temperature, lighting, and power, as well as the most advanced navigation system and entertainment system, all made for those who are looking to take on the world with fashion, according to a press release.
The beloved Bose QC45 headphones are back down to $249 for the Black Friday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you're in the market for a new pair of over-the-ear headphones, now's a great time to buy. With Black Friday rapidly approaching, there are a number of major discounts on top models from our favorite brands. The beloved Bose Quiet Comfort 45s are $80 off, the equally renowned Sony XM4s are down $122, and the just-released Sony XM5s are $52 off their regular retail price. You better act fast, though; these deals won't be around for long.
Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S8 today!
With all the Black Friday madness, don't lose this sweet deal in the mix. Snag a neat $150 off the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 today!
The Verge
Black Friday deals on Sonos soundbars are live at Best Buy
Best Buy is rolling out its Black Friday sales on Sonos soundbars in addition to its existing Black Friday sales. From now through November 28th, you can find a number of excellent Sonos speakers, all discounted to their lowest price ever. There are plenty of options when it comes to soundbars and speakers, but Sonos makes some of the best on the market, making this sale worth checking out if you’re looking for ways to upgrade your home audio.
TechRadar
This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy
If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.
Woonsocket Call
Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & Ultra Black Friday Deals 2022 Researched by The Consumer Post
Save on a selection of Galaxy S22 deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with Samsung Galaxy S22+ & S22 Ultra discounts and more. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Black Friday sales experts have monitored all the latest early Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra & S22+ deals for Black Friday, featuring offers on networked (AT&T, Verizon, Straight Talk & Xfinity) and unlocked Galaxy S22 models. Shop the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s gen-2 AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are available for just $200 right now
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday deals are getting more interesting as we inch closer to this amazing sales event. The latest offers come with huge savings on some of Apple’s most popular wireless earphones, as the second generation, AirPods Pro, are now available for just $200 after the latest discount.
TechRadar
Don't miss this $228 65-inch Roku Black Friday TV deal, while it lasts
If you're looking for a big-screen TV for a rock-bottom price this Black Friday, we're not sure you'll do better than this 65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV for just $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab). The 65-inch TCL 4-Series TV has an MSRP of $799, and while it hasn't...
