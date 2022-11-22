We gave the original Wyze Cam an Editors’ Choice award because of its ease of use, low price, and generous feature set. Since then, the company has released several new models that improved upon the original with features such as motion tracking, color night vision, and weather resistance. The latest entry, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro ($49.99), once again sets the bar for affordable security cameras with its 2K video resolution and new capabilities such as Smart Focus (which gives you a better look at anything moving in the frame) and a built-in spotlight. That makes it our top pick for budget-friendly outdoor security cameras, and it works equally as well inside.

