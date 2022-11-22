ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Christmas tree lighting ceremony to be held on December 2

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
The City of Grand Rapids has announced that its Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2. The event will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. along Monroe Center Street Northwest, between Monroe Avenue Northwest and Ottawa Avenue Northwest (near the Grand Rapids Art Museum).

The event will feature cultural booths that highlight how the holidays are celebrated around the world from the Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids, Fiesta Mexicana, and the Asian-Pacific Festival. There will also be free s’mores and hot chocolate from the City’s Parks Department, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Gilda’s Club- LaughFest, Festival of the Arts, Grand Rapids Public Library, Experience GR, ArtPrize, and the City of Grand Rapids Customer Service and Innovation will host a variety of family activities, arts and crafts, and giveaways. There will also be crafts from The Home Depot and free books from ReadGR.

The event will also have entertainment featuring the Girls Choral Academy, Western Michigan University Ice Skating Team, Golden Tiger Kung Fu, Grand Rapids Sled Wings Adaptive Hockey, and The Salvation Army Brass Band.

Visitors will be able to meet characters from the Grand Rapids Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker , Whoville characters from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas , Crash from the West Michigan Whitecaps, and Griff from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Guests can also see vehicles from the City’s public works, water, fire, and police departments.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also be at the event to take free photos with kids and families.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said the City’s special events manager Evette Pittman. “The community knows when the tree is lit, Grand Rapids has officially kicked off the holiday season. More and more people join us each year and we are proud to add to our city’s vibrancy and bring holiday cheer to those who live, work and play in Grand Rapids.”

Grand Rapids’ Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2.

WOOD

Giving thanks and helping to feed the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Meijer is asking for your help this Thanksgiving to help feed families in need. Going on now through November 26th, for every Meijer brand item purchased Meijer will donate 1 meal, to Simply Give. Those brands include True goodness, Frederick’s by Meijer, and Meijer brand. Meijer will donate up to 4 million meals. This is a wonderful way Meijer helps give back to the community to make sure everyone has enough to eat this holiday season. You can find more information about Meijer’s partnership with Simply Give here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
