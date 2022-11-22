ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bengal Willie Anderson advances as 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Willie Anderson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday.

The former offensive tackle, who played for the Bengals 12 of his 13 NFL seasons, was a finalist for the 2022 class and a semifinalist in 2021. He was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor earlier this season.

Michael Strahan, Bill Cowher, Cris Collinsworth and Mike Brown supported Anderson's Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy in a YouTube video last month. The four-time Pro Bowler was named a modern-era nominee in September, along with former Bengals Corey Dillon, James Harrison, Chad Johnson, Justin Smith and Takeo Spikes.

Anderson started his NFL career with the Bengals in 1996 and remained with the team until 2007. He played with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2008 season.

Semifinalists are voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The Class of 2023 inductees will be announced in early January.

