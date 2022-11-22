Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO