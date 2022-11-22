Read full article on original website
Iowa avenges regular season loss, reaches semifinals for first time
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Iowa tailback Ronald Young LEESVILLE - In Week 3, Leesville used a strong running game to give Iowa its only blemish of the season. When the two teams met again in the Division II non-select quarterfinals Friday, the Yellow Jackets repaid the favor. Behind 220 yards ...
#9 Iowa women set up clash with #3 UCONN at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record. Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds....
Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season
(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
Hawkeye men and women both win
The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
Clemson looks for big win vs. No. 25 Iowa
Clemson faces its stiffest challenge of the young season on Friday, as the Tigers square off with No. 25 Iowa
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
iowapublicradio.org
Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving
Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
Iowa woman led chase, tried to kick trooper, affidavits allege
A 52-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after, Iowa State Police allege, tried to kick a trooper after a chase. Penny King faces felony charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and assault on persons in certain occupations – intent of injury; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a […]
kiwaradio.com
A 4th Recount For A Seat In The Iowa State House
Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
