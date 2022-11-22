ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Western Iowa Today

Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season

(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawkeye men and women both win

The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Clark farm on Muscatine Island

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
MUSCATINE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving

Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa woman led chase, tried to kick trooper, affidavits allege

A 52-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after, Iowa State Police allege, tried to kick a trooper after a chase. Penny King faces felony charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and assault on persons in certain occupations – intent of injury; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a […]
DAVENPORT, IA
kiwaradio.com

A 4th Recount For A Seat In The Iowa State House

Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
IOWA STATE
97X

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked

MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
MOLINE, IL

