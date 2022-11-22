Read full article on original website
Geneva Co. commissioner excited for new solar power project coming to his district
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Another county in the Wiregrass is finding a new way to go green. In a project that is set to get rolling in 2024. A $96 million solar power project is coming to Geneva County. The solar panels will be located in unincorporated Geneva...
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
DeFuniak Springs City Council talks amendments, grants and fireworks
This is Part Two of the story on the Nov. 14, 2022 meeting of the DeFuniak Springs City Council. The DeFuniak City Council’s regular meeting at the old city hall on Nov. 14, 2022. Josh Sconiers was confirmed to fill the council seat vacated by the late Dr. Robert...
Enterprise Mayor William Cooper signs proclamation declaring November 26 as “Small Business Saturday”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— The mayor of Enterprise also signed a proclamation declaring this Saturday as Small Business Day in the city of progress. Mayor William Cooper says there are more than 32 million small businesses in the country, and small businesses represent more than 99% of companies with paid employees and are responsible for over 60% of new jobs.
Work will soon begin on the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Once complete in two years, the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center are expected to be a prototype of such just such facilities in Alabama. Today, the plans unveiled what folks can expect to see by early 2025 in the city of progress. Starting Monday...
Hartford Square to be named Alabama Historic location
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—With Christmas around the corner, one wiregrass city will soon receive important state recognition. Recently, Alabama Historical Society members came to Hartford and fell in love with the city’s downtown square. Mayor Neil Strickland says they were impressed with the buildings and many of the storefronts which date back to the early 1900s.
Thanksgiving Beach traffic heads through Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— The American Automobile Association estimates more than 55 million Americans will take to the road and travel more than 50 miles to their Thanksgiving day destination. The most since 2019, prior to the pandemic. Late this morning, this was the scene along the Boll Weevil Circle...
Walton County commissioners approve rezoning request
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hammock Bay Residents in Walton County were vocal during Tuesday’s commission meeting. They opposed a rezoning request. Developers are hoping to build affordable housing in the area. For three generations, Linda Patterson said her family has owned property in Walton County. On Tuesday, Patterson asked commissioners to approve her […]
Ross Clark Circle construction will not impact Black Friday shopping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction along Ross Clark Circle near retail shops will not cause much of a headache Friday while shopping. Most of the construction work on the Montgomery Highway is taking place on the side of the road for a retaining wall. This week, the contractor has...
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
Dothan sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Through traffic will be closed on three streets during the last week of November due to sewer line work. Dothan contracting company, L&K Contracting, anticipates work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals during the week of November 28 to December 2. The work will occur on...
Local companies receive HIRE Vets award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program. The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass. RealTime, LLC of Dothan and...
New recreation and aquatics center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— The City of Enterprise has announced that the old recreation center is coming down, and a state-of-the-art facility will soon take its place. The new Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center will be around 110,000 square feet. This will make it the largest municipal building in the city.
Level Plains holds its first community-wide Pre-Thanksgiving Day meal
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson and the city council thanked its residents by holding a free pre-Thanksgiving Dinner. The event drew nearly 120 residents along with many business owners. In addition, retiring Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson along with his successor, Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, and many of their staff enjoyed the turkey dinner with all the trimmings.
A Samson preacher holds Thanksgiving Dinner for the less fortunate
SAMSON, ALA. (WDHN)— In western Geneva County, a holiday tradition continues in helping the less fortunate. Samson Pastor James Ruttlen purchased the food for the fourth straight year, prepared it, and helped dish it out to the community. The pastor was recently the reappointed chairman of the Geneva County...
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services are gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
Investigation underway after South Walton Fire District computer systems hacked
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you live in south Walton County, officials want you to be aware of a potential data breach. South Walton Fire District officials said a ransomware attack targeted their computer system this past Memorial Day. They report the hack may have impacted patient information, specifically people the fire district transported between 2007 and 2019.
Jackson County Native Returns Home to Lead 4-H Youth Program
MARIANNA, Fla. – UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County welcomes Carly Barnes Montuani as the 4-H Youth Development Program agent. She brings more than a decade of experience in youth development, communication and administration to the position. She joined the team in September. 4-H is a national practical, non-formal educational program for youth. Florida 4-H is the youth development program of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
