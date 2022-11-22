Read full article on original website
Related
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
travelnoire.com
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
A massive new cruise ship is set to function as a floating hotel for the Qatar World Cup, and rooms start at $220 a night. Take a look inside.
MSC Cruises launched a new luxury liner ahead of the Qatar World Cup. The ship is expected to host more than 6,700 fans at the World Cup. A single night's stay on the docked ship during the World Cup starts at $220. MSC Cruises just launched a new cruise liner...
travelnoire.com
Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb
A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
BoardingArea
LATAM and Delta to start Joint Venture service between São Paulo and Los Angeles
LATAM Airlines Brazil will begin a nonstop flight between São Paulo (Brazil) and Los Angeles (United States) on 1st July 2023, as both LATAM and Delta begin to flex their Joint Venture between North and South America. The new route will add a destination not currently served from Los...
24/7 Wall St.
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
hotelnewsme.com
A NEW FEMALE CHIEF ENGINEER AT RADISSON RED DUBAI
Rahul joins Radisson RED Dubai from their sister property the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. With only 6 years experience in hospitality she’s on a very swift climb to the top. Rahul took her first hotelier steps as an engineering admin at the Radisson Blu and is passionate about effective maintenance programs – she has been overseeing most engineering aspects and increasing efficiency throughout the hotel since joining.
hotelnewsme.com
‘KARMA SESSION’ RETURNS TO RAS AL KHAIMAH FOR UAE NATIONAL DAY WEEKEND
Setting the tone for the long weekend celebrations, Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar Ras Al Khaimah will celebrate the fourth ‘Karma Session’ event on Thursday 1st December; an upbeat night of great food, high-tempo tunes, and unparalleled ambiance. Located in Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Karma Kafe will be the best place to kick-start the long weekend in style and good taste.
BoardingArea
Singapore Airlines adjusts capacity across its network
Singapore Airlines is adjusting its network, as it ramps up some services and adjusts capacity on others. Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 landing at London Heathrow Airport – Image Economy Class and Beyond. The Americas and Europe. For those who love the SIA A380, there’s a bit of bad news,...
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS AND BAYSIDE DEVELOPMENTS LAUNCH OF FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES BAHRAIN BAY
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Bahrain-based real estate development firm Bayside Developments announce plans for what will soon be the address of choice for discerning homeowners in the city with Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay. Ushering in a new standard of luxury waterfront living, the collection of...
Australia’s Gold Coast Is Getting a St. Regis Resort
St. Regis is headed down under. Marriott International, the parent company of the storied hospitality franchise, has signed a management agreement with development operation Gurner to bring the brand to Australia’s Gold Coast in 2027. The new build, dubbed the St. Regis Gold Coast Resort, is expected to house 185 rooms and suites that include breathtaking ocean and hinterland views. It’s slated to be part of the first tower in the $1.7 billion La Pelago project, a luxe lifestyle resort and destination within the prestigious Budds Beach precinct. The resort is being designed to celebrate the glamour and storied legacy of the...
BoardingArea
Save Up to 20 Percent at 6,028 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 6,028 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Save Money With Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2022
When I use affiliate links in articles here at The Gate, I not only hope to earn money to pay the bills here at its swank headquarters with multiple lounges, endless food and beverages, and upscale furniture and fixtures — that’s your cue to roll your eyes — but I also want the offers to be beneficial to you as well.
The Independent
Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget
For scores of foreign soccer fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning at a barren campsite in the middle of the desert.Visitors who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for the faraway, dust-blown tent village in Al Khor, where there are no locks on tents nor beers on draft. Others simply wanted an adventure. On Wednesday a DJ blasted electronic dance music around a fire pit as a smattering of fans lounged on beanbags, sipped sodas and gazed up at big screens roughly an hour from...
TravelNoire
Brazil's Paradise Beach City Is The First Digital Nomad Village In South America
Fast internet connection, a safe location, good restaurants, vibrant nightlife, good accommodations and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world; the first digital nomad village in South America opened in Brazil this November. Situated in Pipa, a small island located in Brazil’s northeast region, the place is known for its dolphins and sea turtles and perfect waves for surfing activities. This tropical beach village belongs to the municipality of Tibau do Sul, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.
United Airlines’ New Egg Frittata Breakfast In First Class
My Meal of the Week feature examines an airline meal from my travels over the years. This may be a meal from earlier in the week or it may be a meal served over a decade ago. I had the chance to try the new breakfast menu on United Airlines over the weekend and can say that breakfast remains the best meal of the day in terms of domestic first class and that the frittata is a great choice.
WanderWisdom
Man's Tip About Why We Should Avoid Hotels in Japan Is a Must-See
One of the great things about traveling in Japan is that accommodations can be found for fairly cheap. You can easily book a cozy hotel room with all the amenities+ free breakfast every morning in the heart of Tokyo for between $40-55 a night. However, they are a little small compared to US hotel rooms- if you need a bit more elbow room, you may want to try a different route.
BoardingArea
210K+
Followers
29K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 1