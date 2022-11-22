Tim Long, a Grand Rapids-based Merrill wealth management adviser, has been named to the Forbes 2022 America’s Top Wealth Advisors list. Long has worked with Merrill since 1994 and concentrates on the financial and investment needs of institutions and high net worth families. Long attended Hope College and was a Baker Scholar. He graduated from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and earned his MBA summa cum laude from St. John’s University in New York.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO