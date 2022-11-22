ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Gazette

What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

DeVos Children’s Hospital needs more beds amid RSV surge

Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, is requesting emergency help from the state, to bring additional pediatric hospital beds into Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The push comes amid a surge of RSV cases in kids. Like many pediatric hospitals across the country, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is flooded...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Long lands on Forbes’ America’s Top Wealth Advisors list

Tim Long, a Grand Rapids-based Merrill wealth management adviser, has been named to the Forbes 2022 America’s Top Wealth Advisors list. Long has worked with Merrill since 1994 and concentrates on the financial and investment needs of institutions and high net worth families. Long attended Hope College and was a Baker Scholar. He graduated from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and earned his MBA summa cum laude from St. John’s University in New York.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI

