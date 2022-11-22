Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
Muskegon Heights students demand accountability amid teacher vacancies, management issues
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights Academy students are demanding accountability and answers from school officials after three months of staffing vacancies and curriculum issues at the middle and high school. A group of high school students protested before the 6 p.m. Muskegon Heights Academy Board of Directors meeting...
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
Muskegon Heights Academy reelects board president after she was removed by authorizer
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – The Muskegon Heights Academy Board of Directors reelected Antonette Robinson as president on Monday, Nov. 21 – just one week after Robinson was removed from the board by the charter system’s authorizer. During Monday’s meeting, an attorney representing Robinson and the academy board...
After 2 failed millage votes, library beset by LGBTQ controversy to close in 2024 without help
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Without funding intervention, a West Michigan library racked by two millage vote defeats because of LGBTQ offerings will close in September 2024. Members of the Patmos Library Board revealed the expected closure date during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 21. It was the board’s first meeting...
MLive.com
Ottawa County invests big in affordable housing and more child care sites with federal stimulus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Ottawa County is using federal stimulus funds to invest significantly in bringing more child care sites to the county as well as boosting affordable housing options. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 22 approved a lengthy list of projects that will receive a...
Tutor convicted of abusing student released from prison
A former tutor who was convicted eight years ago of sexually abusing a student was paroled Tuesday.
calvin.edu
Betsy DeVos returns to alma mater for conversation on state of education
On Thursday, November 17, prior to her moderated Q&A with Brian Bolt, Calvin alumna and former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos met with a group of Calvin students for a Q&A time. On Thursday, November 17, Calvin alumna Betsy DeVos returned to her alma mater for a moderated discussion...
mibiz.com
Corewell Health files emergency request to add capacity at DeVos Children’s Hospital amid RSV surge
GRAND RAPIDS — Corewell Health wants to temporarily add capacity at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids to handle a surge in young patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The health system late last week filed an emergency request with the Michigan Department of Health and Human...
Library defunded over LGBTQ books sets 2024 closure
After a millage failed for a second time, the Patmos Library near Hudsonville has announced an official closure date.
mibiz.com
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
WZZM 13
DeVos Children's Hospital asks for emergency state help to add pediatric beds
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, has requested an emergency Certificate of Need from the State of Michigan. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is looking to add 48 beds and to designate 117 beds for intensive care. This comes as the state sees a surge in children...
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
wgvunews.org
DeVos Children’s Hospital needs more beds amid RSV surge
Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, is requesting emergency help from the state, to bring additional pediatric hospital beds into Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The push comes amid a surge of RSV cases in kids. Like many pediatric hospitals across the country, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is flooded...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Long lands on Forbes’ America’s Top Wealth Advisors list
Tim Long, a Grand Rapids-based Merrill wealth management adviser, has been named to the Forbes 2022 America’s Top Wealth Advisors list. Long has worked with Merrill since 1994 and concentrates on the financial and investment needs of institutions and high net worth families. Long attended Hope College and was a Baker Scholar. He graduated from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and earned his MBA summa cum laude from St. John’s University in New York.
Man charged with assault for touching women at stores
Authorities say a man who accosted women at stores in Ottawa County in October has been arrested.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Fox17
WGHN says it won’t accept 'bullying' by city after being pulled from airwaves
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven radio station released a public statement Wednesday, two days after the city cut off their transmitter’s power supply. The city of Grand Haven claims WGHN 92.1 didn’t pay their dues by providing enough content to meet their contract’s demands.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Comments / 0