Buckhorn, KY

wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Thanksgiving meals served to Eastern Ky. flood survivors

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Turkey, green beans and rolls are some of the fixings you need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. ”I thank God, for first of all surviving the flood, for Kate and Tim and everybody that helps her,” said Burless Slone of Knott County. “She helps me and other people,” she added.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

2022 Christmas in a Small Town event schedule announced

This year, Christmas in a Small Town will be held from Dec. 8-10 in Hazard and Perry County. City and county officials have already began decorating downtown and across the county, and the tentative event schedule has been announced. This year's event will feature several returning community favorites, as well...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg merchants spotlight shopping small this season

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After filling their plates for Thanksgiving, many people will be preparing to fill their carts and marking items off of their holiday shopping lists. So, the merchants with Shop Prestonsburg are hoping to see business in their downtown stores. Many shops are opening Thursday night, some...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wnky.com

Urgent: Eastern KY schools need coat donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With this cold snap in the air, many, many Eastern Kentucky flood victims are heading into the winter without warm clothes. Kentucky Association of School Administrators coordinated with Letcher County schools, who says some of their students and families experiencing homelessness from the flood, and the need for coats is urgent.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

First Baptist Church in Hazard holds Community Thanksgiving Service

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Churchgoers at First Baptist Church in Hazard held their annual community Thanksgiving service, inviting the public and people from area churches. The service is a time for people and churches throughout the community to come together and show thanks. Senior Pastor Tim Reynolds says this year...
HAZARD, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

