Global platinum market expected to be in deficit in 2023 on growing demand and supply constraints - report
WPIC noted that supply constraints, combined with increased bar and coin demand, have seen the market surplus forecast...
Rio2 sells non-core royalty package, welcomes ‘boost' to its balance sheet and working capital
In a statement, the company said that the agreement includes Rio2's 1.5% royalty on the Anocarire project and...
Glencore, MAC agree to amend terms to acquire CSA mine in US$1.1 billion transaction
Pursuant to the binding amendment agreement Glencore will receive consideration of US$1.1 billion as originally agreed with amended...
GSilver more than doubles silver production in Q3, looks to 'continue the trend'
The company said that average silver recoveries of 88.5% and gold recoveries of 86.3% match or exceed historic...
Italy's A2A trims green investment plan, confirms dividend policy
MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) scaled back its planned investments aimed at reducing its carbon footprint as volatility in energy markets prompted a rethink, sending shares down as much as 6%. A2A confirmed its dividend policy under the new plan, which foresees a 3%...
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Russia's oil exports increased last month, but over 1 million barrels a day are about to be banned from Europe with no clear sign where they will all go
The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian oil exports rose by 165,000 barrels per day in October to 7.7 million bpd. Russian exports to Europe hit 1.5 million bpd, but 1.1 million barrels a day of that is set to be halted in December with new sanctions. The IEA...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
IMPACT Silver posts net loss in third quarter, notes lower silver prices and higher costs
However, the company said that despite higher grades and silver production, lower silver prices of 15% resulted in...
U.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Kazakh mining giant KAZ Minerals increases copper production 26% in 9M 2022
"The world class ramp up of the second sulphide concentrator at Aktogay, as well as improved performance at...
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to buy two Asia units of Home Credit for $620 mln -source
TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) plans to buy the Philippines and Indonesian units of Dutch consumer finance company Home Credit Group BV for about 600 million euros ($619 million), a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal comes as Japan's...
Soma Gold reports income from mine operations of C$4.1 million in third quarter
The company said that income from mining operations was C$4.1 million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was...
Trilogy Metals updates progress on its Ambler Access Road
Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) said yesterday it expects regulators to publish reports on its proposed Ambler Road in 2023. The company is a 50% owner of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwestern Alaska. South32 is the other joint venture partner. Trilogy outlined the regulatory steps ahead. "On November...
