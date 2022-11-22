ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Glencore, MAC agree to amend terms to acquire CSA mine in US$1.1 billion transaction

Pursuant to the binding amendment agreement Glencore will receive consideration of US$1.1 billion as originally agreed with amended...
kitco.com

GSilver more than doubles silver production in Q3, looks to 'continue the trend'

The company said that average silver recoveries of 88.5% and gold recoveries of 86.3% match or exceed historic...
kitco.com

Italy's A2A trims green investment plan, confirms dividend policy

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) scaled back its planned investments aimed at reducing its carbon footprint as volatility in energy markets prompted a rethink, sending shares down as much as 6%. A2A confirmed its dividend policy under the new plan, which foresees a 3%...
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
kitco.com

Kazakh mining giant KAZ Minerals increases copper production 26% in 9M 2022

"The world class ramp up of the second sulphide concentrator at Aktogay, as well as improved performance at...
kitco.com

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to buy two Asia units of Home Credit for $620 mln -source

TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) plans to buy the Philippines and Indonesian units of Dutch consumer finance company Home Credit Group BV for about 600 million euros ($619 million), a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal comes as Japan's...
kitco.com

Soma Gold reports income from mine operations of C$4.1 million in third quarter

The company said that income from mining operations was C$4.1 million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was...
kitco.com

Trilogy Metals updates progress on its Ambler Access Road

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) said yesterday it expects regulators to publish reports on its proposed Ambler Road in 2023. The company is a 50% owner of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwestern Alaska. South32 is the other joint venture partner. Trilogy outlined the regulatory steps ahead. "On November...
ALASKA STATE

