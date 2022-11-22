ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community asked to help look for missing 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig of Los Osos

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcGgb_0jKL9xVm00

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig, 22, of Los Osos has been reported missing, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for community help to find her.

The sheriff's office said Moriarty Puig was last seen in Arroyo Grande around 11 p.m Sunday, and said she may possibly be headed to the Santa Barbara area or Santa Cruz area.

Officers said "Moriarty Puig is Hispanic, 5' 7" tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair."

She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt with leggings carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack, and driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDJfF_0jKL9xVm00
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said this is not the actual van but it is similar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0UhT_0jKL9xVm00
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said the sticker is the same design as one on the back window of the van. It is a dark colored sticker on the back tinted window.

Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office asked that if anyone may have information on her whereabouts, please contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550 .

Here are more photos of Moriarty Puig, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkxqO_0jKL9xVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22unAS_0jKL9xVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raiD2_0jKL9xVm00

News Channel 3-12

