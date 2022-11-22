SACRAMENTO - The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.Kohl's announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years. According to CBS News, many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently. "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year. Below is a list of retailers that have said they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Bed, Bath and BeyondTrader Joe'sBest BuyBJ'sCostcoJCPenneyKohl'sLowe'sPetcoPetSmartREISam's ClubTargetWalmartHome DepotMacy'sT.J. MaxxMarshallsHomeGoodsSierraHomesense

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO