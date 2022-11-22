Read full article on original website
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
Man sentenced to two terms of life in prison after DNA linked him to 1982 killings of Colorado women
A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect was sentenced on Monday to two terms of life in prison after the women's relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings that forever changed their families.
Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect and mother accused of using racist slurs during July flight
A suspect accused of killing five people inside a LGBT+ nightclub and the suspect’s mother allegedly used racist slurs towards a Hispanic family and a Black man during a flight to Denver in July.A cell phone video from an airline passenger obtained by local news outlet KDVR Fox 31 appears to show mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura Voepel during an airport confrontation on 31 July.Maria Martinez told the outlet that she began filming after Aldrich used a racist slur towards her as they left the plane.As she continued to film them, a person believed...
Mugshot shows Colorado Springs suspect Anderson Aldrich with face and neck wounds
Police on Wednesday released the booking photos of Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding numerous others in a Colorado Springs LGTBQ+ nightclub over the weekend.The photos show Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, with numerous apparent wounds to the face and neck.According to clubgoers, multiple patrons at Club Q tackled the 22-year-old and managed to wrestle away the AR-style rifle they were carrying.Richard Fierro, a former US Army major told CNN he tackled the alleged shooter to the ground and beat them unconscious,Mr Fierro said he recognised that the shooter was wearing a...
Anderson Lee Aldrich sent mother chilling message hours before Colorado Springs shooting
Less than a day before Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly opened fire at an LGBT+nightclub, their mother posted a chilling message about her child on Facebook.“My son is missing,” wrote Laura Voepel, the mother of the 22-year-old mass shooting suspect accused of carrying out the massacre at Club Q that left five people dead and more than a dozen injured, Inside Edition first reported.“He took my phone and my debit card. We had plans and were so excited,” added Ms Voepel. She also shared the last message her child had sent her just one day...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Speaks Out About Latest Major Update in Her Unsolved Murder Case
Following the news that a cold case team is investigating the infamous 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the father of the late little girl, John Ramsey, is speaking out about the latest development. As previously reported, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office announced plans to...
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Colorado deputies indicted, fired after fatal shooting of man, 22, who called 911 for help
Two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Colorado man who called 911 for help after his SUV got stuck this summer have been indicted by a county grand jury and fired from their jobs, officials said. A grand jury on Wednesday delivered an indictment against Clear Creek County...
Man gets 12 years for attempting to rape Yosemite National Park co-worker
A California man who attempted to rape a sleeping co-worker at Yosemite National Park has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
New Mexico couple charged after woman stabbed to death with 3 foot metal sword
A New Mexico couple was arrested after allegedly stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend with a 3ft sword and attempting to decapitate her.Kiara McCulley, 19, and her boyfriend Isaac Apodaca, 25, have been charged with murdering Grace Jennings, 21, in the garage they lived in together at his mother’s home in Santa Fe.When police arrived at the building they reportedly found the body of the victim, which showed “several injuries consistent (with) being cut or stabbed with a sharp object” and injuries “consistent with attempts to decapitate.” A bloody sword was also found inside the garage, a criminal complaint states.The pair...
Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey
Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Montana
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso
A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
NBC San Diego
Couple Arrested in Violent Home Invasion of Own Family Members in Westminster
A husband and wife were in custody Friday charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault -- and the victims were their own family in Westminster. Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and her husband 26-year old Michael Rodriguez were arrested early Thursday morning. According to Michelle’s mother, the couple broke into her home looking for cash.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
