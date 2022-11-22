Read full article on original website
Eh Whatever
2d ago
Fine him 10s of thousands of dollars, with no hunting, anything for life and 5 yrs in prison... he gets caught hunting 20 yrs in prison.
Reply(1)
8
Eric Davenport
2d ago
good for that guy he deserves everything he get I give $100.000 fine and maybe 5 year's in jail and never let him own anything
Reply
5
Staying Strong
2d ago
Jail time….loose hunting privilege and gun license/ownership forever.
Reply
7
Related
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
Bucks County police ramps up DUI patrols on Thanksgiving Eve
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. Police in Bucks County are teaming up to patrol one of the busiest roadways most prone to DUI crashes.Officers from eight different Bucks county police departments met at Bensalem police headquarters at 10 p.m. to launch an overnight roving DUI patrol up and down 16 miles of street road spanning from Bensalem to Warrington.Their goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their Thanksgiving table safely.Inside Final Score Sports Bar & Grill off Knights Road in Bensalem, Tim Waters is relaxing with a...
Hanover Township manager: Police probing blast
HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto says police are looking into what caused a loud blast heard across the valley.
Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
WOLF
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says
The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
Pennsylvania State Police release results of DUI checkpoint on Route 512
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M made two DUI arrests after a checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 512 near Short Lane in East Allen Township as a roving patrol worked as well, a news release says. Police made 93 contacts...
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Coroner needs help locating family of homeless Whitehall Township man found dead
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the family of an unhoused man found dead Wednesday in Whitehall Township. Shaun Romano, 52, was pronounced dead at about 11:50 p.m. in the area under Hamilton Street Bridge near Jordan Creek in Allentown, according to the coroner’s report.
Arrest made for truck reported stolen out of California
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with a box truck reported stolen from California. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. officers stopped an International Box Truck with a Minnesota license plate after it was alerted to be stolen. Police say it […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Carbon County on attempted homicide and assault charges. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville. Court paperwork shows that Travis Otero, 31, shot the victim, Jerry Catalano, 30, as Catalano drove...
Fentanyl, cocaine, loaded handgun recovered during drug raid in Allentown, police say
Fentanyl and cocaine were recovered by police Tuesday and one man was arrested after a search warrant was served at a home in the 600 block of North Sixth Street in Allentown, authorities said. A loaded pistol was also recovered, city police said. Officers took 57-year-old Ernesto Orta into custody...
Kingston police charge man with firing gun into neighbor’s house
KINGSTON — Police in Kingston charged a man on allegations he discharged rounds from a 9mm that struck a neighbor’s residence Tues
sauconsource.com
5 Stole Nearly $5K in Merchandise from Quakertown Walmart: Police
Richland Township Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with identifying five people who police say stole nearly $5,000 in merchandise from the Richland Township Walmart just outside Quakertown on Nov. 9. In a Crimewatch post, authorities said the theft occurred at 8:52 p.m. at...
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – November 23, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of November 23rd, there are two cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Two staff members have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 486 inmates have tested positive; 484 have finished...
Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Hanover Twp. man gets 5 years for dealing heroin
A Hanover Twp. man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors said Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, was caught during a Drug Enforcement Administration wiretap conspiring with others to distribute heroin in the Wilkes-Barre area. Hale also sold heroin...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 9