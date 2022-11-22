BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. Police in Bucks County are teaming up to patrol one of the busiest roadways most prone to DUI crashes.Officers from eight different Bucks county police departments met at Bensalem police headquarters at 10 p.m. to launch an overnight roving DUI patrol up and down 16 miles of street road spanning from Bensalem to Warrington.Their goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their Thanksgiving table safely.Inside Final Score Sports Bar & Grill off Knights Road in Bensalem, Tim Waters is relaxing with a...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO