'Justin Fields Can't Throw': Ex-Player Says Bears Need a New Quarterback
LeSean McCoy says the Chicago Bears need to focus on getting their quarterback right rather than surrounding second-year quarterback Justin Fields with ‘weapons’.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Panthers bench Baker Mayfield; Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Broncos
It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers as the team announces it has benched Baker Mayfield for the former New York Jet.
Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears
Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
CBS News
Steelers nominate Alex Highsmith for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - The Steelers nominated Alex Highsmith for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award recognizes players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." It was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields
Former NFL star and football analyst LeSean McCoy says the Chicago Bears should move on from second-year QB Justin Fields and draft another starting quarterback this offseason
NBC Sports
Chase Young making progress, but status remains 'day by day'
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders' star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he'd play this Sunday versus the...
The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.They have lost six of their last seven games.While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.In fact,...
Titans’ Todd Downing Addresses His DUI Arrest for First Time
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday the franchise would “continue forward” with the OC.
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities
Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive end. This New Englander divides his time wisely so he can be a face of the Patriots and a philanthropic force in the community. In hopes of inspiring children, Guy spends his free time helping children with learning disabilities and advocating for the importance of asking for help.
Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games
The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain Titans offensive coordinator
For now, however, Downing remains in place as Tennessee’s OC. Though, Mike Vrabel was quick to caution that status depends on the findings of these investigations. A Downing suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy will likely commence at some point, but nothing will presumably come to pass until his criminal case concludes.
Sanborn reflects on his current success with Bears
Seven months ago, Jack Sanborn was just a kid from Lake Zurich trying to make it to the pros after a rocky start going unselected from the 2022 NFL draft. Now, he's a starting linebacker for the Chicago Bears. However, he ascertains the Bears showed as much interest as he...
Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class. This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame. Hester played eight seasons in Chicago. During his time with the Bears, he was selected...
Drummond more focused on winning than minutes totals
MILWAUKEE — Andre Drummond grabbed 12 rebounds in 13 minutes against the Boston Celtics on Monday. If you think that’s hard to do, it is. But guess what? Drummond almost matched it during the Chicago Bulls’ other victory over the Celtics, finishing with 12 rebounds in 15 minutes on Oct. 24.
Seth Jones' return to serve as much-needed boost for Hawks
Six days ago, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Seth Jones was still experiencing some discomfort in his right thumb and was going to be reevaluated in 7-10 days. Apparently, the most recent X-ray showed some encouraging improvement. Jones skated on his own before practice on Tuesday before joining his...
