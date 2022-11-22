Read full article on original website
Related
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
People Are Calling An Influencer Out For An "Out Of Touch" TikTok Where She Said She Was Going To A Luxury Hotel Because Her Hot Water Stopped Working
“The room (a very cold one) has not been read 🙄”.
intheknow.com
7 gifts under $50 your mom will absolutely love — from a luxury watch to a designer wallet
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. $50 is actually a pretty reasonable budget if...
CNET
Snag up to 50% Off Select Shoes During Vivaia's Black Friday Sale
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. For Black Friday Vivaia is offering two distinct promotions: One gives you up to 50% off select shoes and accessories, while the other gives you a discount the more you spend with the code BFCM2022 through Nov. 30. With the latter deal, you can save up to 30% when you buy three products (not including accessories or clearance items).
Elite Daily
Inside Harry Styles’ Pleasing’s Super Magic Holiday Pop-Up
Harry Styles revels in being the gift that keeps on giving to his fans. Despite the Harry’s House singer having just wrapped the main stretch of his 15-night residency at the L.A. Forum, the pop icon somehow still found the time to get into the holiday spirit. You’ll be *pleased* to know that Styles’ beauty and skin care line, Pleasing, has decked the halls of three new holiday pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, and London to celebrate the brand’s first birthday and the launch of a new mico-collection. Inside Styles’ Pleasing holiday pop-up shop in NYC, you’ll find dreamy interiors, exclusive merch, and curated shopping guides for local small businesses.
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
39 Extremely Dumb, But Also Very Funny, Memes That You’ll Appreciate If You Have A Dog
Sometimes, a really basic meme just hits the spot.
Elite Daily
DJ Khaled's “Sneaker Kingdom” Stay On Airbnb Comes With Signed Jordans
DJ Khaled is giving fans the “major key” to unlock his Sneaker Kingdom through Airbnb this December. Coinciding with the launch of his new Air Jordan sneaker collab, the Grammy-winning producer and self-proclaimed “sneakerhead from birth” recreated his epic sneaker closet for an immersive experience fans can stay in overnight with a plus-one. Guests will also get the chance to live like DJ Khaled in the heart of Miami, with a catered dinner from his restaurant, a private sneaker shopping spree, and an exclusive pair of “We The Best Air Jordan 5s.” Here’s how to book DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Kingdom on Airbnb for just $11 (his shoe size).
hypebeast.com
Division Street & GOAT Team Up to Drop the First-Ever Nike Blazer Designed by Tinker Hatfield
When it comes to modern footwear initiatives, Tinker Hatfield is often called to design sneakers that benefit his alma mater: University of Oregon. In 2022, he lent his creative touch to the Air Max 1 for its. “Ducks of a Feather” NFT Launch as well as created special Air Jordan...
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Elite Daily
Netflix's Wednesday Soundtrack Is Giving Dark Academia
As much as The Addams Family has always been associated with dark humor, the morbid brood is also iconic in terms of music. The franchise’s original TV show theme song has become a classic spooky season singalong, and that same knack for nailing macabre and silly tunes continued in Netflix’s new Addams Family-inspired series, Wednesday. Right when Wednesday busted out her pitch-black cello in the show’s premiere, it was clear some spooky jams were on the way, and the songs on Wednesday’s soundtrack fully delivered.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 ultimate speaker designs that every audiophile needs
Owning a great speaker is always essential, not only to blast out some groovy music at your parties but also for those days when you want to sing along to your favorite tunes at the top of your lungs, in the privacy of your room. Whatever may be the requirement, having a clear, distortion-free, handy, and interactive speaker is necessary. There are a lot of innovative speakers out there in the market, so picking the right one that meets all your needs can be a task, especially since we all tend to have different audio requirements. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of functional, creative, and exciting speaker designs for you. From a planet-shaped Hi-Fi speaker to Marshall’s latest palm-sized speaker – there’s a unique speaker for everyone here. We hope you can find the one that’s meant for you!
Elite Daily
Zara’s Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sales Include 40% Off Outerwear
The Black Friday shopping frenzy starts earlier and earlier every year. Setting aside the existential terrors of late-stage capitalism, the rise of pre-Black Friday sales is a nice way to sidestep the chaos of shopping directly after Thanksgiving. One brand that understands how overwhelming scrambling for deals on Black Friday can be is Zara. While Zara does have a Black Friday sale every year, the brand beloved by fashion girlies on a budget also has some pre-Black Friday sales you can shop right now. From puffer jackets to vegan leather leggings, the clothes in Zara’s pre-Black Friday 2022 sales include both on-trend statement pieces and wardrobe staples.
realhomes.com
Smeg's espresso machine gives you a shot of luxury for less with its current discount
Smeg’s '50s-style range of appliances has a distinct playful design that features rounded shapes with an array of color options and chrome accents. And while the appliance models are reminiscent of what was in your grandma’s kitchen, under the hood they contain all the technology needed to make them a great addition to the modern home.
Elite Daily
The Fandoms Are Thriving With Disney+'s New December Releases
The holidays have been a big deal for the Disney brand, and the streaming era has only made this even more true. Disney+ has gone in on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas whole hog since its launch, with specials from all over the various fandoms within its umbrella. With the year winding down, the last of the 2022 releases are heading to land on streaming in time for the family to watch. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2022.
