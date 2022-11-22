Read full article on original website
kjas.com
UPDATE: City of Zavalla says water restored
The City of Zavalla announced Wednesday afternoon that water service is believed to have been restored throughout the town. This comes a day after about 30% of the town was without water, and in the middle of all this the Public Works Director, who has been working for a week trying to repair the water problem, resigned.
KLTV
Texas A&M Public Works, TDEM at work in Zavalla to help fix water woes
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla said teams have repaired two of the three leaks and the third leak should be repaired shortly. Crews are going to begin to shut off valves throughout the city in order to pressurize the system. Once one section is pressurized, they will move to the next section. Once pressure is held per section, samples will be collected and sent off for testing.
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners voted to modify an existing tax abatement for a solar park coming to the county. The solar park by EDP Renewables of North America is a $200 million investment into Angelina County and is planned to bring 180 megawatts of power to the Texas grid. The park will be over 2,000 acres. It will be located in precinct 1 in northern Angelina County.
kjas.com
TCEQ to hear public input on their plan to put bacteria in two local waterways
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has announced that they are seeking public input on their plan to put bacteria in two local waterways. According to the TCEQ, they intend to put the bacteria in Sandy Creek in Jasper County, and Wolf Creek in Tyler County - both of which flow into Dam B and then down the Neches River.
scttx.com
West Shelby County VFD Responds to Vehicle Fire on FM 711
November 21, 2022 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) reports they responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on FM 711. The firemen left the station at 7:07pm with two brush trucks and were back in station by 7:40pm. The vehicle fire was in a truck belonging to Ashley Ronalds. The fire appeared to have started in the wiring in the dashboard.
Lufkin intersection cleaned up after wood screws were spilled on road
UPDATE: The roads have been cleaned up, according to Lufkin city officials. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive because there are wooden screws all over the road, according to the city of Lufkin. Officials said the screws are two-inches long and they […]
KTRE
Zavalla scrambles to find well worker following resignation
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday night, an emergency city council meeting was called in Zavalla concerning their water. We learned during the meeting the public works director, who has been working on the city’s water system since it gave out last week, has quit. There are six people in the state of Texas who are licensed to work on the type of well in Zavalla, and two of those people are living in the town.
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
Here are some of the East Texas Teachers Nominated to Win $1,000
Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.
KTRE
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck. According to a report by City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that a man’s Optimum work truck had just been stolen from Comfort Inn & Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street. The vehicle – a maroon Ford Lariat truck with company stickers – was reportedly inbound on South First Street with the suspect behind the wheel.
kjas.com
UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
Police identify woman killed in Nacogdoches apartment shooting Saturday
UPDATE: Nacogdoches Police Department have identified the woman killed in an apartment shooting on Saturday. Officials said that Deion Ladana Barret, 23, was killed in the shooting and her roommate of Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, has been charged with murder for the shooting. According to officials, Barret and Arrington both lived together in #202 of […]
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
It’s Time for Mouthwatering Waffles in Lufkin, Texas
What do waffles have in common with Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, Bo Derek, Howie Mandel, Dwight Yoakam, Nathan Lane, and Maureen McCormick (Marcia from the Brady Bunch)?. They are all 66 years old in 2022. A Lufkin holiday tradition for over six decades is back for its 66th year. The...
KLTV
East Texan chosen as Earl Campbell Rose Award semi-finalist
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Enterprise football player has been chosen as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Kendre Miller is a running back with TCU. Finalists will be announced Dec. 13, and the winner will be announced at a banquet on Jan. 11, 2023. The...
