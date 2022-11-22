ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Man who carjacked semi-trailer on I-5 Friday emerged from it with knife, investigators say

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkZKP_0jKL9SLN00

The man who carjacked a semi-trailer on I-5 near Lacey last Friday emerged from that vehicle with a knife before he was shot dead by law enforcement, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The incident shut down the freeway for more than 12 hours.

The sheriff’s offices in Lewis and Mason counties are both investigating the incident because Washington State Patrol troopers and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to it.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said the man died of multiple gunshot wounds. He also held a box knife in his right hand, Warnock said. The coroner’s examination revealed he had superficial cuts to his neck, he said.

Warnock said his office is still trying to identify the man, who was not carrying identification.

About 1:45 p.m. Friday, troopers were dispatched to a report of a man running into traffic on I-5 at Exit 109 for Martin Way, investigators say. They say the man caused freeway traffic to stop, then tried to open multiple car doors.

“He eventually gained access to a stopped semi-truck that was on I-5,” the investigators’ news release reads. “At 1:53 p.m., the subject assaulted the driver and forced him out of the semi-truck. At 1:54 p.m., the subject then drove the semi-truck into several vehicles and eventually rolled the truck in the median.”

Although a direction wasn’t given, this reportedly happened on southbound I-5.

Investigators say the man refused to come out of the truck and appeared to be “extremely agitated.” Other law enforcement were called to the scene, including a negotiator and an armored vehicle, according to the release.

“WSP was unable to break through the windshield with their less lethal rounds, so they deployed a ram on the end of the SWAT vehicle and were able to remove the windshield,” the news release says.

“Pepper ball rounds, flash bangs, and other less lethal munitions were used to get the subject to comply. The subject finally came out of the cab of the semi-truck armed with a knife and charged at an officer.”

At 3:48 p.m., the State Patrol announced shots were fired and medical aid was under way. The man ultimately died at the scene.

Two Washington State Patrol troopers have been put on paid leave while the incident is being investigated, Mason County Chief Deputy Jason Dracobly said.

Officers are being interviewed and evidence is being processed, according to investigators. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact lead Detective Tyson Brown with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-740-1326 or Tyson.Brown@lewiscountywa.gov .

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
My Clallam County

Charges filed in February double murder case

PORT ANGELES – Sgt. John Keegan of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that the 41-year-old son of one of the victims of a double homicide in Port Angeles in February has been charged with their murders. On February 24th, 2022, deputies responded to what was...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Hoax phone call claims shooting at Rochester High School

A hoax phone call claimed an active shooter at Rochester High School, prompting a significant police response and a lockdown of several local schools. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said dispatchers received a call from a man at about 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, claiming that there was an active shooter who had shot seven people at Rochester High School.
ROCHESTER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed in back near Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the back near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. Police said the victim called 911 at 11:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed on Third Avenue. The man said he had been walking on Third Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia...
SEATTLE, WA
WGAU

Doors found shattered in Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal ATM

TACOMA, Wash. — The glass in a couple of doors was found shattered in a Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM machine, police say. According to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day around 10:30 a.m. officers were called out to a building near 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the door was shattered.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a killing in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
RENTON, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
5K+
Followers
124
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy