Biden extends student loan repayment pause through June as court fight looms

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday extended the moratorium on federal student loan repayments through June 30 as courts review his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt to certain borrowers.

Biden announced the delay in a video message posted to Twitter, saying he was “completely confident my plan [to forgive debt] is legal” but that “it isn’t fair” to resume loan payments as challenges appear destined for the Supreme Court.

“I’m confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it. That’s why [Education Secretary Miguel Cardona] is extending the payment pause to no later than June 30, 2023, giving the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term,” Biden said .

The president added in his video message that “payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the cost of Biden’s student debt bailout would run to $400 billion . Republicans say the plan could worsen inflation and isn’t fair to people who either didn’t attend college or have already repaid their debts.

President Biden extended the moratorium on federal student loan repayments through June 30. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Biden announced the loan forgiveness plan in August, saying he was making good on a campaign pledge.

The president’s stalled plan calls for $10,000 to be deducted from the debt of people with federally held student loans making under $125,000 annually. Former students who received low-income Pell Grants are eligible for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness under the plan.

The Biden administration formally asked the Supreme Court last week to lift an injunction implemented by the US Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit blocking the president’s student loan forgiveness plan.

A three-judge panel on St. Louis-based Eighth Circuit unanimously voted to pause the program last Monday, finding that Missouri, one of six Republican-led states suing the Biden administration over the plan, had standing to bring the case.

The lawsuit argues that the president exceeded his authority in allowing the Department of Education to forgive student loans. The government counters that the president is allowed to reduce or erase student loan debt during a national emergency.

Biden said he is “completely confident” that his student loan relief plan is legal. SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who oversees the Eighth Circuit, has asked the six states to respond to the Biden administration’s motion to remove the injunction by noon on Nov. 23. Kavanaugh could then decide whether to order the injunction lifted on his own, or refer the matter to the full court.

The president’s plan is also being contested in the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after a Texas judge ruled Biden had overstepped his executive authority and usurped Congress’ lawmaking powers by ordering it.

That case was brought by the conservative Jobs Creator Network Foundation on behalf of two student loan borrowers excluded from the debt cancellation plan for not meeting the criteria.

The Biden administration has asked the 5th Circuit to stay a Texas judge’s ruling blocking the loan cancellation plan and has asked for a ruling by Dec. 1 so that the government has time to “seek relief from the Supreme Court” if necessary.