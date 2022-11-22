ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Biden extends student loan repayment pause through June as court fight looms

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2ceu_0jKL9O3h00

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday extended the moratorium on federal student loan repayments through June 30 as courts review his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt to certain borrowers.

Biden announced the delay in a video message posted to Twitter, saying he was “completely confident my plan [to forgive debt] is legal” but that “it isn’t fair” to resume loan payments as challenges appear destined for the Supreme Court.

“I’m confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it. That’s why [Education Secretary Miguel Cardona] is extending the payment pause to no later than June 30, 2023, giving the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term,” Biden said .

The president added in his video message that “payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the cost of Biden’s student debt bailout would run to $400 billion . Republicans say the plan could worsen inflation and isn’t fair to people who either didn’t attend college or have already repaid their debts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ij1l_0jKL9O3h00
President Biden extended the moratorium on federal student loan repayments through June 30.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Biden announced the loan forgiveness plan in August, saying he was making good on a campaign pledge.

The president’s stalled plan calls for $10,000 to be deducted from the debt of people with federally held student loans making under $125,000 annually. Former students who received low-income Pell Grants are eligible for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness under the plan.

The Biden administration formally asked the Supreme Court last week to lift an injunction implemented by the US Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit blocking the president’s student loan forgiveness plan.

A three-judge panel on St. Louis-based Eighth Circuit unanimously voted to pause the program last Monday, finding that Missouri, one of six Republican-led states suing the Biden administration over the plan, had standing to bring the case.

The lawsuit argues that the president exceeded his authority in allowing the Department of Education to forgive student loans. The government counters that the president is allowed to reduce or erase student loan debt during a national emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGZZg_0jKL9O3h00
Biden said he is “completely confident” that his student loan relief plan is legal.
SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who oversees the Eighth Circuit, has asked the six states to respond to the Biden administration’s motion to remove the injunction by noon on Nov. 23. Kavanaugh could then decide whether to order the injunction lifted on his own, or refer the matter to the full court.

The president’s plan is also being contested in the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after a Texas judge ruled Biden had overstepped his executive authority and usurped Congress’ lawmaking powers by ordering it.

That case was brought by the conservative Jobs Creator Network Foundation on behalf of two student loan borrowers excluded from the debt cancellation plan for not meeting the criteria.

The Biden administration has asked the 5th Circuit to stay a Texas judge’s ruling blocking the loan cancellation plan and has asked for a ruling by Dec. 1 so that the government has time to “seek relief from the Supreme Court” if necessary.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Business Insider

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked

Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
CNBC

Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness

Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

(CNN) -- Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they'll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program on November 10, declaring it illegal.The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. But that case will have to play out before the Biden administration can cancel any federal student loan debt under the program.While the Biden administration has faced several legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness program since it was announced in August, the November 10 ruling is the most...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy