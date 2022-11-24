Local sheriff's deputies seize marijuana, guns, over $13K cash during drug bust

BURLEY — Two local men were arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Burley and uncovered large amounts of marijuana, several firearms and over $13,000 in cash.

Brandon Manuel Jauregui Diaz, 19, and Erick Diaz, 23, both of Burley, each face one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Erick also faces on county of felony possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, court records show

Deputies with the the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force and the Cassia County SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Malta Avenue after authorities received information that residents living there were selling marijuana products to children, according to court records and a Tuesday news release from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies detained both Erick and Brandon while executing the search warrant, noting that two women were also in the home at the time but are not facing charges at this time, according to an incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.

Additionally, deputies received information that residents of the home were using social media to arrange drug deals with children, sometimes on school property, according to the news release.

As a result of the Tuesday search warrant being executed, authorities seized both leafy marijuana and several concentrated THC vape pen cartridges, which collectively weighed nearly one pound, according to the incident report.

Deputies located marijuana in multiple locations in the kitchen and two bedrooms of the home, deputies said.

Also in the kitchen, deputies located several blue pills that were tentatively identified as amphetamines that will be sent to a laboratory for further testing, according to the incident report. In Erick’s room, officers found a ball of tinfoil that contained red streaks in the shapes of pyramids that will also be tested at a laboratory, deputies said.

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including torches, baggies, scales and an electric grinder were also seized from the home.

In a safe inside Brandon’s room, officers found $13,700 in cash as well as marijuana shake, according to the incident report.

Deputies also seized six firearms, including two submachine guns, two pistols, an AK-style rifle and an AR-15 as well as numerous magazines, deputies said.

Deputies interviewed both women who were found inside the home, of which the first told police she was aware that Erick and Brandon were selling marijuana from the home and that Erick would leave at least twice per day to make drug transactions, according to the report.

The other woman told deputies that whenever Erick or Brandon received an order they would take marijuana from a large glass jar, weigh it out on a scale, package it into a baggie and leave the home, returning with cash, deputies said.

Both Erick and Brandon were charged, arrested and booked into the Cassia County Jail in Burley.

At the jail, detention deputies located a $5 bill inside of Erick’s pocket that contained a white powdery substance that would test positive for cocaine, deputies said.

Both Brandon and Erick appeared in front of Cassia County Judge Jeremy Pittard for separate arraignment hearings on Tuesday, during which both men received $25,000 bond amounts.

Both Erick and Brandon bonded out from jail and were released to pretrial court services.

They are both due back in court on Dec. 2 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate their cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the charge against him, Brandon faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. If convicted of both charges against him, Erick faces up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.

"This serves as a reminder: Parents need to be vigilant regarding their children's use of social media," the Sheriff's Office said in the news release. "This drug dealer would contact children via Snapchat and was also using CashApp for transactions."