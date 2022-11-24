ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Local sheriff's deputies seize marijuana, guns, over $13K cash during drug bust

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzwHy_0jKL9KWn00

BURLEY — Two local men were arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Burley and uncovered large amounts of marijuana, several firearms and over $13,000 in cash.

Brandon Manuel Jauregui Diaz, 19, and Erick Diaz, 23, both of Burley, each face one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Erick also faces on county of felony possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, court records show

Deputies with the the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force and the Cassia County SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Malta Avenue after authorities received information that residents living there were selling marijuana products to children, according to court records and a Tuesday news release from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies detained both Erick and Brandon while executing the search warrant, noting that two women were also in the home at the time but are not facing charges at this time, according to an incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.

Additionally, deputies received information that residents of the home were using social media to arrange drug deals with children, sometimes on school property, according to the news release.

As a result of the Tuesday search warrant being executed, authorities seized both leafy marijuana and several concentrated THC vape pen cartridges, which collectively weighed nearly one pound, according to the incident report.

Deputies located marijuana in multiple locations in the kitchen and two bedrooms of the home, deputies said.

Also in the kitchen, deputies located several blue pills that were tentatively identified as amphetamines that will be sent to a laboratory for further testing, according to the incident report. In Erick’s room, officers found a ball of tinfoil that contained red streaks in the shapes of pyramids that will also be tested at a laboratory, deputies said.

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including torches, baggies, scales and an electric grinder were also seized from the home.

In a safe inside Brandon’s room, officers found $13,700 in cash as well as marijuana shake, according to the incident report.

Deputies also seized six firearms, including two submachine guns, two pistols, an AK-style rifle and an AR-15 as well as numerous magazines, deputies said.

Deputies interviewed both women who were found inside the home, of which the first told police she was aware that Erick and Brandon were selling marijuana from the home and that Erick would leave at least twice per day to make drug transactions, according to the report.

The other woman told deputies that whenever Erick or Brandon received an order they would take marijuana from a large glass jar, weigh it out on a scale, package it into a baggie and leave the home, returning with cash, deputies said.

Both Erick and Brandon were charged, arrested and booked into the Cassia County Jail in Burley.

At the jail, detention deputies located a $5 bill inside of Erick’s pocket that contained a white powdery substance that would test positive for cocaine, deputies said.

Both Brandon and Erick appeared in front of Cassia County Judge Jeremy Pittard for separate arraignment hearings on Tuesday, during which both men received $25,000 bond amounts.

Both Erick and Brandon bonded out from jail and were released to pretrial court services.

They are both due back in court on Dec. 2 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate their cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the charge against him, Brandon faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. If convicted of both charges against him, Erick faces up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.

"This serves as a reminder: Parents need to be vigilant regarding their children's use of social media," the Sheriff's Office said in the news release. "This drug dealer would contact children via Snapchat and was also using CashApp for transactions."

Comments / 3

David Haskin
2d ago

sounds like they stole someone's stash and had to add a few words so they wouldn't be made fun of. good job captain Mormon you saved doritos and candy again. this is why I will never give money for police funds. I doubt there was even evidence of it being distributed to kids, probably some seventeen year old at best. the new conservative word for baby children when it suits them. just another excuse to stomp all over the constitution and justify being a social pariah surrounded by states that understand how the world works.

Reply(2)
6
Related
KOOL 96.5

UPDATE: Multiple Drugs, Guns, and Money Seized in Cassia County Arrest

UPDATE 11/22: BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were arrested Tuesday morning in Burley following a drug bust where a variety of drugs, firearms, and drug paraphernalia was seized. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home where it was suspected drugs were being sold in the community, including to children, by way of social media. According to court documents, Brandon Diaz and Erick Diaz were booked into the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center and each charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. A third person was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and frequenting a place known to sell drugs. The sheriff's office said several guns, $13k in cash, a number of vape pens with THC, about a pound of marijuana, cocaine, LSD, and amphetamines were taken from the residence. The suspect allegedly made drug deals on school property, over the internet using SnapChat and the CashApp to make deals.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Young Bellevue Boy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash with Barley Truck

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 7-year-old boy had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Saturday after the car he was in was hit by a semi-truck carrying barley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street Carey at around 1:43 p.m. between a Freightliner semi-truck loaded with 112,000 pounds barley hit a Ford Edge that failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the truck. The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old teenage girl had been learning to drive without the proper permit with a 35-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to the St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The young boy who wasn't buckled in the back seat was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; all three in the Ford had to pulled out by emergency crews. The 66-year-old truck driver from Jerome had been wearing a seat belt. The Blaine County Sheriff's office said the young driver was cited with failure to purchase a driver's license and the male adult was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome Truck Driver Injured in Crash Near Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from the Magic Valley had to be flown to the hospital when his truck went off the side of the interstate Monday afternoon near Fruitland. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to milepost 13 on Interstate 84 at a little after 3 p.m. for a semi-truck that went off the westbound lanes and overturned. The 66-year-old Jerome man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. ISP said he was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about 20 minutes.
FRUITLAND, ID
98.3 The Snake

Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week. Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls

I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley Residents bring festive mood to CSI Turkey Trot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some Magic Valley residents might be feeling a little sore and tired right now, as several hundred took part in the annual College of Southern Idaho 2022 CSI Turkey Trot 5k Run & Walk. However, the event is more than just a community gathering. It gives back to the community in many ways.
TWIN FALLS, ID
idahoednews.org

“Let’s do this!” Donations pour in to build an ADA playground at a Twin Falls elementary school

TWIN FALLS – When it snows outside, 6-year-old Zella Egan usually spends recess inside Sawtooth Elementary because her wheelchair gets stuck in the frozen mounds and fluff. Even in nice weather, she has to be wheeled through grass and bark to get near the playground toys. Once there, she can only watch from below as other kids climb to the top, hang on the monkeybars, or go down the slides.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Festival of Lights Delivers for Twin Falls Merchants

Can we safely say this is the busiest night in downtown Twin Falls? The Festival of Lights Parade (Christmas parade for you regular folks) is two weeks away. I watched the parade on St. Patrick’s Day (from the shelter of O’Dunken’s where I was eating a calzone) and it doesn’t compare to the upcoming event. The crowd isn’t nearly as large.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Twin Falls Christmas Light Show Moved. Here’s Where to See Them

There are a lot of impressive Christmas light displays around the Magic Valley, but some are more well-known than others. The Orton Botanical Garden and the South Hills lights have always been beautiful sights. The Candy Cane House was famous in Twin Falls but is sadly not happening this year. And many people travel just to see the residential light displays on Twin View Lane. But 2022 is bringing more changes to some of those light shows.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Valley Wide Cooperative opens in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike. Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
newsradio1310.com

7 Events Happening this Holiday Weekend in the Magic Valley

Thanksgiving weekend is finally here and many will be traveling and have plans with their friends and family already, but others will have friends and family coming to the Magic Valley and be looking for things to do and ways to entertain them this weekend. While eating and family time should be the priority, after Thursday, what do you do to get out of the house and have some fun? There are multiple events this weekend and plenty to take your friends and family to or to get out of the house away from everyone. Here are some of the events taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you're looking to avoid the fuss and cleanup that comes with cooking at home, we have a list of open Twin Falls area restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving meals this year. Redhawk Gastropub at Canyon Crest Event Center. RedHawk will be serving Thanksgiving from 11:00 am-4:00 pm on Thanksgiving...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

American Falls FFA chapter team places first in category at nationals

AMERICAN FALLS — What started as a scramble to fill a seat on a required four-member team ended with one Future Farmers of America chapter team taking home first place in the nation in their category — and making history as the first team in East Idaho to come home with the ultimate gold from nationals. American Falls High School’s Floriculture CDE Team — comprised of Lauryn Aiken, Kameron Bowen, Cody Carlon, and Francisco Hernandez — attended the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy